PLANS to extend the petrol station shop at Morrisons in Liskeard have been refused.
Motor Fuel Group, which owns the forecourt, wanted to demolish the existing car wash and enlarge the shop to create three times the current internal floorspace. The proposal included a new “Food to Go” section.
Liskeard Town Council had objected to the plans. Councillors said that there was a lack of clarity on the range of goods the new unit would stock, and that the shop could have a detrimental effect on town centre businesses.
Motor Fuel Group argued that the new kiosk did not conflict with ‘town centre use’ of shops under planning policy, as the shop is merely an add-on to the petrol station. It said that the shop is used in passing by those filling up their vehicles, rather than being a retail destination in its own right.
The company claimed therefore that a retail impact assessment would not be required for the planning application.
“Any small uplift in turnover the extension would bring would not be money that would otherwise be spent in the town centre” it said.
But in his report, planning officer Josep Sandercock said that as the new shop would be more than 200 square metres in size, the planning application would require a retail impact assessment to be carried out, as per national policy.
His report states: “The application explains that in recent years petrol stations have had to evolve from sole independent forecourt operator providing fuel only, to the current services which cater for the needs of today's road users, who demand more than just fuel.
“Whilst this position is recognised, and may be applicable in certain circumstances, this site is not a stand alone facility (such as a road service station) and it is not within an isolated location where no such similar provision of convenience goods exists. It is adjacent to a large Morrisons store offering a wide range of goods and within a town where services and facilities exist in the town centre.
“Furthermore, a large proportion of the extension relates to a ‘Food to Go' provision which has not been detailed in terms of what exactly it would provide. It would be separated from the retail element by an internal wall, though accessed via an internal door, and the lack of detail raises the question as to whether it would potentially compete with, and draw footfall away from, similar provision within the town centre. The overall provision is considered to go beyond ancillary services associated with a petrol filling station.”
Although the development could create jobs, said the planning officer, “the limited benefits were not considered to outweigh the concerns”.
South West Water had also stated a concern: the proposed discharge of surface water run-off to the public sewerage network was not acceptable, said the utility company.
A separate planning application from Motor Fuel Group for the creation of new jet washes and electric car charging points at Morrisons was approved earlier this year.