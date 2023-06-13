“Since COVID, staycations have become ever popular and continue to do so. Hotels bring broader economic benefits to a town such as Looe. Many accommodation businesses have sold in Looe with in the last 12 months such as Commonwood Manor Hotel and The Rivercroft Hotel to name a few. These businesses have been bought by investment companies who are continuing to run the businesses as accommodation offerings which demonstrates their viability within the locality of Looe. The conversion of The Fieldhead Hotel to residential would not assist with the housing crisis as there is already enough housing stock of varying prices on the open market nor would the proposed fall in the realms of affordable housing price bracket. Looe as a town has already met its housing target as per the neighbourhood development plan.”