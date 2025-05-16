A FESTIVAL celebrating Cornish culture, crafts and heritage has been greatly enjoyed by visitors, performers and participants.
Held at Newhouse Farm, Tywardreath, the fourth Tiwardrai Fest, featured a variety of music, dance and traditional skills, including spinning, wood carving, willow basket weaving and clay pottery.
Visitors were encouraged to have a go at knitting, candlemaking, tile painting and Morris dancing.
Organised by local history group In Search of Tywardreath (ISOT), the event included performances by re-enactment group the Black Company who captured the spirit of mercenary soldiers in the War of the Roses.
There was also an impressive exhibition of works by the Strand Quilters.
ISOT welcomes new members of all ages and interests. If you’d like to get involved, check the website, tywardreath-unearthingthepast.co.uk