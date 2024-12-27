A TWO-DAY festival celebrating Cornish culture, arts and crafts, which is held in an ancient setting, is looking for crafts people and entertainers to take part.
ISOT (In Search Of Tywardreath), a local history and archaeological group that aims to draw attention to the rich past of the village near Par, successfully hosted the Tiwardrai Fest at Newhouse Farm, the site of the former medieval Tywardreath Priory, in May 2024.
The festival will be staged again at the same venue on May 3 and 4, 2025.
A spokesperson for ISOT said: “We are looking for crafts people, artists and entertainers to promote Cornish culture, crafts and arts.
“If anyone is interested in joining us, please can they either email [email protected] or ring 07759 349581.”