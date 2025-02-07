A LANTERN parade in a Cornish town has been hailed a success.
The annual St Blaise Lantern Parade, organised by volunteers from the St Blazey Feast and Fete Committee headed by Jenny Moore, saw children and adults enjoying a festival atmosphere.
The parade was held on St Blaise’s Day and started from King Edward Gardens, going along Station Road and ending at the parish church with a service and refreshments.
The event featured the Horners Band, stilt walkers from Prodigal UPG and a St Blaise lantern created by Salt Projects Cornwall.
Scouts, Brownies and Kernow Youth Group members made lanterns for the occasion, which was supported by the town’s new vicar, the Rev Chris McQuillen-Wright, and the Rt Rev Hugh Nelson, the Bishop of St Germans.