A LANTERN parade in a Cornish town has been hailed a success.

The annual St Blaise Lantern Parade, organised by volunteers from the St Blazey Feast and Fete Committee headed by Jenny Moore, saw children and adults enjoying a festival atmosphere.

The parade was held on St Blaise’s Day and started from King Edward Gardens, going along Station Road and ending at the parish church with a service and refreshments.

The event featured the Horners Band, stilt walkers from Prodigal UPG and a St Blaise lantern created by Salt Projects Cornwall.

A lantern parade has once again been held in the Cornish town of St Blazey. Pictures: Kelvin Simms. Video: Andrew Townsend

Scouts, Brownies and Kernow Youth Group members made lanterns for the occasion, which was supported by the town’s new vicar, the Rev Chris McQuillen-Wright, and the Rt Rev Hugh Nelson, the Bishop of St Germans.