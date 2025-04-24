THIS Sunday, the town of Liskeard will come together in a touching tribute to one of its most beloved residents, Felix the Cat.
Known for his daily wanderings and friendly charm, Felix brought joy to countless lives before his tragic passing earlier this month after being hit by a car.
The news of his death sparked a wave of emotion across the community, with residents of all ages mourning the loss of their four-legged friend.
In response, the people of Liskeard have organised a special service of remembrance on Sunday (2.30pm) to honour Felix’s memory. St Martin’s Church will lead the tribute with its bells set to ring out in a solemn call of reflection.
Locals are expected to gather in silence as the sound resonates through the town, a symbol of the bond they shared with their cherished feline companion.
Following the church service, a ceremonial spreading of Felix’s ashes will take place at his favourite bench, located close to the Morrisons supermarket. It was here that Felix could often be found basking in the sun or accepting gentle strokes from passers-by.
Flowers, messages and candles have adorned the spot since his death, transforming it into a heartfelt shrine.
Felix’s owner, Shaz Harris, expressed deep gratitude for the love and support shown by the town.
“Felix had such a special way of connecting with people,” she said. “He wasn’t just my cat - he was Liskeard’s cat. Seeing how much he meant to everyone fills us all with great pride.
“We’ve been going up to the bench to tend to the dead flowers and sort a few things out and still people of all ages are coming up and telling us how much Felix meant to them. It’s been an amazing response and so lovely to know how much he played a part in so many people’s lives.”