Passing out of Gould Division, Southway resident AB Michael Elton, extoled the rewards of his training, saying “I enjoyed my time at HMS Raleigh and all the challenges that came with it. I’m now looking forward to starting at my next unit and seeing what my career holds.” Appointed Class-leader and a recipient of a PT-Superior assessment, he was awarded the Captain’s Prize at the parade by the Reviewing Officer Royal Marine Brigadier Jock Fraser MBE ADC, the Naval Regional Commander Wales and Western England.