A father and son were reunited at the Royal Navy’s Initial Training base on Friday, February 24, when Able Seaman Michael Elton completed his 10-week basic training.
Proud father, Chief Petty Officer Michael Elton, currently serving in the Armed Forces Careers Office in Bristol, donned his uniform to watch as his 20 year old namesake son completed his arduous training package at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, Cornwall.
“It is a very proud day,” said Michael. “And one I and my family will never forget. To watch the standard of discipline and professionalism on display is humbling, and it is good to see that the same standards are being applied today as when I joined up.”
Passing out of Gould Division, Southway resident AB Michael Elton, extoled the rewards of his training, saying “I enjoyed my time at HMS Raleigh and all the challenges that came with it. I’m now looking forward to starting at my next unit and seeing what my career holds.” Appointed Class-leader and a recipient of a PT-Superior assessment, he was awarded the Captain’s Prize at the parade by the Reviewing Officer Royal Marine Brigadier Jock Fraser MBE ADC, the Naval Regional Commander Wales and Western England.
AB Elton now proceeds to HMS Sultan in Hampshire to complete his Phase 2 professional training, on completion of which he looks forward to going to sea and visiting many foreign countries.