A MAN has died after an incident yesterday evening (November 28).
Emergency services were called to reports that a driver had suffered a medical episode on the A390 near St Ive.
The road was closed for just shy of three hours while police dealt with the incident.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man was pronounced deceased and his next of kin informed.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at around 7.20pm on Tuesday, November 28 with reports that a driver had suffered a suspected medical episode on the A390 near St Ive.
"Officers attended the scene and administered emergency treatment. The ambulance service was also called to the incident.
"Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was later pronounced as deceased. His next-of-kin have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. The A390 was closed in both directions at St Ive and reopened at around 10.15pm."