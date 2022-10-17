Fatal collision on the A391 at Carclaze

The emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday, October 14, following reports of a serious collision between the Scredda and Carclaze roundabouts on the A391 near St Austell.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson confirmed: “A black Honda motorcycle had been involved in the collision, along with a white Citroen Berlingo van and a grey Peugeot 207.

“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and police.”

Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the scene and carried out a detailed investigation.

The spokesperson adde: “Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information which would assist the investigation, including dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact [email protected] quoting log number 774 14 October 2022.