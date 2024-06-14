Pooch & Mutt's resident vet Dr Linda Simon offers some advice and clarity to cat owners on what microchipping is, where to go to get it done, how much it will cost and if it will hurt/if there are any risks: “Microchipping means inserting a small chip under the skin, usually between the shoulder blades. It's about the size of a grain of rice. It contains a unique number, and when we scan it, the number shows up on our microchip reader. This number can be looked up in a database, so the cat's owner can be found. Many owners think a microchip allows for their cat to be tracked and located but this isn't the case.