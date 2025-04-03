FANS of farming and countryside life are in for a treat as Doc Martin star Martin Clunes and Clarkson’s Farm favourite Kaleb Cooper are set to appear at the 2025 Devon County Show.
The much-loved TV personalities will join the annual event to celebrate rural life, share their experiences, as well as engage with visitors at one the region’s biggest agricultural showcases.
Martin, the star famed for beloved TV shows such as Men Behaving Badly and Doc Martin, is opening the Festival of Heavy Horses.
The festival, now in its third year and one of the most visited attractions at the show, will be officially opened by the star on Thursday, May 15, at 10am.
Martin is a passionate animal lover who has narrated several wildlife documentaries and owns Clydesdale horses on his Dorset farm, as well as being an accomplished horseman.
“There is no one better for the job,” said Diana McFeat, organiser of the festival. “Everyone loves Martin Clunes, and we’re so grateful that he’s lending his support at the festival to help raise awareness for these gentle giants and ensure their survival as a cherished breed for generations to come.”
This year’s heavy horse festival is bigger than ever, featuring 19 magnificent heavy horses from a range of breeds, including Shires, Clydesdales, Suffolks, Percherons, and North American Belgians – the world’s largest breed of draught horse.
A day later, Kaleb, star of Clarkson’s Farm and now a prominent UK farming advocate, is set to make his first appearance at the show.
He will visit the showground between 1pm and 4pm on the second day and will tour the Farming Zone, judge a Young Farmer’s Class, and conduct a question-and-answer session in the Young Farmer’s Marquee.
Kaleb began working on a farm at the tender age of 13. He went on to study agriculture at Moreton Morrell College, after which he established Kaleb Cooper Contracting, leading him to a career working on various farms in the Cotswolds, including Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat.
At just 26 years old, Kaleb has already achieved more than most could dream of. Last year, he took to the stage across the UK on a sell-out tour, ‘The World According to Kaleb’. He is also a top 10 bestselling author, with three books under his belt, a remarkable achievement for someone who had never read a book before writing his own!
As a firm believer in the importance of showcasing farming to the public, in his work outside of farming, Kaleb strives to highlight the rich traditions, history, and positive impact of farming. He launched The Kaleb Cooper Agriculture Bursary with the Royal Agricultural University to encourage young individuals to consider farming as a viable and fulfilling career choice.
Lisa Moore, show manager of Devon County Show, is delighted to welcome Kaleb.
She said: “So many of our young farmers connect with Kaleb’s authenticity, appreciating his no-nonsense approach and genuine passion for farming. He’s a perfect match for the younger generation of farmers and I have no doubt they will flock to see him.”