UK farming is preparing for a low-yielding harvest and adapting to a new normal of climate extremes, following the country’s coolest summer for nearly a decade and one of the wettest winters on record.
Compounded by external factors such as the cost of energy, inflation, changing subsidies and economic volatility, a “perfect storm” of crises is pushing farm margins to the brink.
In this context, trade association Solar Energy UK has launched an online survey to understand the pressures currently faced by farmers, landowners and those working in the agricultural sector and the extent to which diversification could help farms tackle headwinds.
Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett said: “We believe the perspectives of farmers have been largely missing from the national conversation on farm diversification and renewables.
“We want our survey to assess the acute challenges farmers have faced this year, from turbulent energy prices to the weather. With margins squeezed to near breaking-point, it explores solutions to mitigate uncertainty in fallow periods and asks farmers to what extent diversification could help them maintain their livelihoods.”
Diversifying through renewables – be it solar, wind, battery energy storage or anaerobic digestion – presents a significant opportunity for farmers to generate a more predictable and sustainable income stream.
The survey results will be compiled into a national report to inform discussions on farming and energy policy, to ensure the voice of the UK’s farming community is heard in the important debate.
Solar Energy UK is dedicated to supporting British farmers by providing sustainable energy alternatives that can help secure the future of UK agriculture.
Farmers, landowners, and farm workers are encouraged to participate in the survey and have their say in shaping the future of British agriculture.
To participate in the survey, visit www.farmingsustainably.co.uk
For more information about Solar Energy UK, visit www.solarenergyuk.org