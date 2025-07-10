Store Cattle
Top spot going to R Parsons of Launceston with a superb run of dairy x cattle at 20 months, his top a pair of long deep bodied Limousin x Steers to £2210 a pair of well fleshed and wide British Blue x Steers to £2170 and a super trio of Charolais x long and tall Charolais x away at £260.
Rich Drew of Bude had a cracking day with his 12-13 month run of cattle, very forward for their age but extremely well fleshed, his first Limousin x Steer away at £2070. CF Biscombe of Camelford back in again this week saw his pen of 4 very smart British Blue x Steers to £1960.
J Santo of Lostwithiel had a super run of Aberdeen Angus x and Charolais x 15 months cattle their best a Charolais Steer with length and width away at £1700.
Back in Rich Drew with a cracking pen of Friesian Steers at 13 months to £1195. Best dairy today going to a Jersey x from Woodlands Valley Farm, Ladock to £1535.
Heifers not many around today but top going to ER Headon of Boscastle with a pair of well fleshed Aberdeen Angus to £1950 his British Blue x Heifers with super confirmation to £1650.
R Parsons back in with a single Aberdeen Angus x Heifer away at £1840. Rich Drew saw his top young Limousin Heifer with super rounds to £1610. ER Headon back in with a lovely but not the biggest Limouisn x to £1580.
H Knapman of Liskeard topped this section with a grazing Shorthorn x cow to £1420. Cows and Calves from M Mclaren of Bideford sold to a solid trade his Montbeliarde x Cows with Hereford x Calves to a top of £2550 for a 7 year old cow and £2400 for an 11 year old cow & calf.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Strong numbers of both calves and stirks penned and sold to a large ringside of well-travelled buyers with plenty of fresh faces ringside to bid for the quality presented to them down here at the Cornish Stirk Centre.
Stirks - 21 rearing calves sold well and reached £620 given for a super Limousin bull in from PJ Grylls who travelled up from Truro to sell young Blue bulls to £560 and Hereford bulls to £500 (2m).
Younger Hereford bulls drew £370 and £300 x2 (20 days old) presented by MP Varcoe, St Wenn.
Heifer calves reached £590 for sweet Blue heifer from PJ Grylls again, who sold Limousin heifers to £560 and Hereford heifers to £470.
A Trio of 20-day old Arla Friesians bulls attained £105 for Mp Varcoe, St Wenn.
Rearing Calves - A sensational day in the stirk pens with 127 forward to sell and an epic trade.
The best run of stirks we will see here in some time was a consignment of 75 quality dairy bred Charolais stirks presented by Martin Dairy LTD of St Mabyn which drew plenty of interest from all parts of the Westcountry and averaged an eye watering £1300 for all 75.
Their first pen of best steers attained an impressive £1500 (only 6 months), other bunches at the same ages to £1400 x10, £1310 x10, £1235 x7 and £1200 x10.
In next was R Kempthorne & Partners with their quality 6-month-old Blue steers drawing £1040, Limousin steers to £945 for a single sold by S & SF Cotterill also travelling up from Truro.
Young 7-month-old Hereford steers soared up to £830 R Kempthorne & Partners and a single Norwegian Red steer sold well at £895 (9m) in from PJ Grylls, Truro.
A trio of Angus steers saw plenty of interest and reached £800 (6m) in from Colin Nankervis making the long journey up from St Ives who had a Beef Shorthorn rig make £800 (8m).
Stirk heifers topped out at an colossal £1390 (6m!) for Martin Dairy LTD who had other big bunches of heifers make £1305, £1275, £1270 and £1245.
Blue heifers made a tidy £980 (6m) in from R Kempthorne & Partners who sold a bunch of sweet Black Hereford heifers sell at £860 (6m).
Draft Ewes
Larger entry of draft ewes with a large portion being Hill Bred ewes and the trade was flying from start to finish and the overall average was still over £150.
The strong well bred ewes sold to a premium, Texels topped the day at £243 from Tom Highmoor of Lantuel, St Wenn, a Blue Texel ewe from Andy & James Melville of Trentworthy, Bradworthy made £228.
Suffolk x ewes to £228 from Messrs SP Gubbin & Son of Brendon Barton, Boyton. Numerous other pens of Suffolk x making £200 and over.
Mules to £188 again sold by Tom Highmoor, St Wenn. Several pens of Hill Bred ewes over £100 to a top of £129.
New Season Lambs
Smaller entry of new season lambs with a lot of very sappy good meat lambs which met a strong trade overall average of 338.7.
The shapely fleshed lambs to a top of 360p for a pen of 45.4kgs at £163.50 from Sam Friend of Coryton Mill, Coryton who also realised 356p for his 39kgs at £139. Treleaven & Old of St Minver saw his 44kgs realise 353p at £155.50.
Top per head on the day was £170 for 52kgs from Messrs R&M Andrew of Bonyalva, Saltash, Rob Fry of Thorne Farm, St Giles saw his 49.2kgs achieve £166.50.
Store Lambs
Small entry of Store lambs met a very fast trade top being £121 from Tom Hannaford of Moor View, Whitstone.
Comments
