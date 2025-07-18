BRITISH Berry Growers is urging the government to mandate minimum nutritional standards for free school meals.
The push comes after widespread concern among parents about poor-quality school breakfasts and children starting their day hungry has been laid bare by new research.
Despite 78 per cent of parents agreeing that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, eight in ten worry their children are not getting a nutritious breakfast at school.
A further 56 per cent of parents feel the government is not doing enough to support healthy eating choices, according to the research from British Berry Growers, the industry body representing 95 per cent of berries sold in the UK.
Now, British Berry Growers is urging people to write to their MPs to encourage them to support the National Children’s Breakfast Charter.
The charter follows the government’s roll-out of a school breakfast pilot, which saw 750 schools provide free daily breakfast clubs, and the recent extension of the free school meals programme.
The charter, written in partnership with leading nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert, outlines how policy change and practical reform can help ensure every child starts their day with the nutrition they need to thrive.
British Berry Growers’ chairman, Nick Marston, said: “School breakfasts are a critical safety net for young people, especially in more deprived areas. But the breakfasts offered should be nutrient-rich and include fresh produce like berries.
“We support the government funding contribution for breakfast clubs, and their efforts to expand the free school meals programme. We urge further expansion and the use of minimum levels of nutritional quality to ensure children are getting the healthy food they need and deserve - especially at breakfast.
“At British Berry Growers, we’re committed to being part of the solution. But we know real change requires all of us.”
