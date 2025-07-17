Store Cattle
No big numbers of older cattle but the 16-18mth age group moved forward again this week.
Top spot going to S Smith of Altarnun with a really well defined pair of purebred Limousin steers at 20mths to £2260.
P Coles & Son also of Altarnun had a tremendous trade with a super run of cattle his best a big strong long Limousin x steer to £2180 their homebred pair of Charolais x steers topping out at £2120 and a deep bodied long Aberdeen Angus x steer to £2050.
A smaller but well fleshed pair of Charolais x to £1990. G Lobb, Summercourt saw his 19mth Hereford x steer realise £1900 and younger cattle from M Button of St Tudy saw his 12-23mth Limousin x dairy steers to a top of £1680.
Best Friesians from P Coles & Son seeing their best to £1670 at 20mths.
Heifers, PJR Parsons of Launceston took top honors with a single Charolais x dairy at 23mths to £2070 and a second slightly older to £2000 his deep bodied British Blue x heifer with plenty of flesh to £1980 and a trio of British Blue to £1900.
P Coles & Son back in with a fleshy pair of Charolais x to £1950 and a pair of British Blue slightly smaller but deep bodied to £1850. Younger Charolais from A Halls at 9mths to £1380 and M Button saw his 12mth dairy x away at £1300.
Cows - Grazing cows from KA Crocker saw a very solid trade with older South Devon cows to £1520 and £1480.
Cows and Calves - KA Crocker saw older South Devon with young calves at foot to £2520 and £2480.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Another week of strong numbers through the rings again here at Hallworthy and with the abundance of grass down here in North Cornwall trade is still firing on all cylinders for those 6–12-month-old grazing types.
Calves - A good line up of calves forward, and as seen nationally the calf trade has just steadied up, especially of those smaller and young rearing calves.
Russell Risdon presented a strong run of Angus calves, 2-3 months old and still on milk which reached £500 for his males and £400 for the heifers.
In next was the Fletcher Family up from Blisland who sold Simmental heifers well to £465 and their bulls to £370 and young Hereford heifers to £285.
Stirks - A wonderful show in the stirk pens, not a massive crowd ringside but another strong trade throughout.
Top call in this section was £1265 (9-10m) given for a trio of well grown Limousin steers presented by Adam Pascoe, Redruth.
In next was a magnificent run of indoor dairy bred Limousins, with 70 through the stirk ring which topped out at £1230 (only 8 months) for the best of the steers in from CP Button LTD, St Tudy with more bunches of steers from the same grand stable at £1200, £1100 and £1070 all ranging from 7-8 months.
Blue steers sold up to £1110 (10m) for Adam Pascoe with further Blue steers in from EG and NB Quinn, Marshgate at only 6 months old fetching an impressive £1000 for their first pair and £930 for their second young pair.
Herefords steers soared away to £1100 and £995 up from Ed Whiteman, St Ewe followed by a big bunch of Norwegian red and Friesians steers to £870 (8m) in from CP Button again.
Stirk heifers saw plenty of demand and topped out at £1100 for the best bunch of Limiusin heifers sold by CP Button LTD who had other big bunches at £1085, and £1070 (7-8m).
South Devon heifers sold well to £880 for the late KA Crocker. A handful of stirk bulls which saw a strong trade and made £935 (6m) for some Angus and Limousins presented by JE & SJ Dennis down from Hartland.
Draft Ewes
558 with over 350 Hill ewes and plain ewes on offer and the trade was flying from start to finish. Overall average of £119.96.
Suffolk x ewes topped the day at £220 sold by Andy & James Melville, Trentworthy, Bradworthy followed by the Stephens Family, Burscott, Holsworthy who realised £200 for their 1st pen of Suffolk’s. Roger Vosper, Churchtown, Warbstow saw his Texel ewes to £200.
Charolais x ewes to £190 from LR Burden, Tredundle. Mules to £178, Hill bred ewes to £129 from Phil Harper, Roughtor, Advent.
New Season Lambs
Larger entry of New Season Lambs and still a very strong trade for all weights.
The shapely fleshed lambs sold to a top of 360p for a pen of 45kgs at £162 from Colin Burrow, Tredown, Welcombe and also Harry Lobb, Penvercoe, Bodmin for four pens of 44kgs at £158.50.
Sarah Mably, Higher Tynes, St Teath realised 359p for 44.4kgs at £159.50. Rick Cobbledick, Trelash saw his 44kgs make 358p at £157.50. £170 was top on the day realised by four vendors.
Store Lambs
46 Store Lambs and a strong trade top being £126 from Dennis Marks, Penhalt, Poundstock.
