Store Cattle
Top going to ER Headon of Boscastle with a super run of well fleshed 22 month Cattle, his best a big powerful Aberdeen Angus Steer to £2310.
WJ Werren of North Petherwin next with a huge rig Aberdeen Angus bullock, good rounds and plenty of attitude to £2300.
Back in was ER Headon with a single Charolias x Steer wide and deep bodied to £2230 and a long strong Limousin x Steer to £2170, a trio of deep bodied and well fleshed steers away at £2160.
NP & JK Jones of Landrake enjoyed a strong trade with his dairy x British Blue Steers topping out at £2010 and a super blocky pair of Aberdeen Angus x Steers also at £2010. H Jope & Son of Callington also at £2010 for a single pure Hereford Steer.
Younger Steers from RJ & J Jenkin of Launceston were in big demand, their single 14 month British Blue x to £1760 and a pair of pure South Devon Steers at 10-12 months to £1640. DR & J May of Bodmin on their first outing saw a quality Charolais x Steer at 8 months to £1550.
Very few Heifers on offer today but quality of those who turned out, N Hoskin of Bodmin took top honours with an outstanding pair of 14 month Limousin x Heifer away at £2140. NP & JK Jones next with a British Blue deep fleshed Heifer to £1760.
Younger Heifers from RJ & J Jenkin saw their 12 month Charolais x Heifers to £1500 and a quality pair of Limousin x to £1470 and a pair of pure South Devon Heifers to £1420 at 10 months.
Cows from R Ackford of Callington saw his super fleshed North Devon Cow to 240ppkilo to £1728 and over age Steers from D Langley of Otterham to 265ppkilo and 255ppkilo.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Good numbers for the time of year with 91 passing through the ring and another fierce trade through out.
CP Button LTD of St Tudy back again this week with a big run of well farmed dairy bred limousins with the best of his steers hitting £1220 (8-9m) with others following in behind at a decent £1170 and £1105 at the same young age.
7-month-old dairy bred Charolais steers reached £940 for Martin Dairy, St Mabyn who sold angus steers to £985.
Heifers topped the day at £1100 for a trio of smart, well fed black Limousins in from CP Button again who sold more to £1035 and £1005. A smart 3 ½ month old suckler bred Limousin steer reached £1090 for J smith of West Carne, Altarnun.
Draft Ewes
A much larger entry with again a lot of Hill Ewes and plain Ewes on offer and a strong trade, with the big heavy Ewes seeing several pens over £180 to a top of £200 for two pens of Suffolk x from WHM Geach & Son of St Cadoc Farm, Harlyn Bay.
Peter Uglow of Treluddick saw his Charollias x Ewes to £198. Texel x Ewes to £190 from three vendors and Mules to £168. Hill Ewes to £135 from Edward Bellamy of Coxtor.
New Season Lambs
A smaller entry and the good meat Lambs very much in demand with several pens 360p to a top of 372p for a pen of 44kgs, £163.50 from Sarah Mably of Higher Tynes, St Teath. Colin Burrows of Tredown, Welcombe realised 369p for his 43kgs, £158.50.
Two vendors realised 368p Messrs W&R Pethick of Trevalga for two pens of 45.4kgs, £167 and JR Hooper of Lambs Barton for two pens of 44kgs, £162. Top per head on the day was £169 from R Ash & Sons of Delabole.
Store Lambs
A few more Store Lambs on offer and a strong trade, the framed lambs selling from £123 to a top of £128 from the Medland Family of Wilminstone, Brentor.
Comments
