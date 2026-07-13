THERE was sunshine and smiles at the 192nd Stithians Show today (Monday, July 13), with record entries in horses and horticulture and some fine livestock on display.
The supreme cattle champion was Limousin heifer Foxhill Farm Arabella, shown by Stithians first-timer Steve Loveless from Bridport. Reserve champion went to Guernsey breeder James Warren of Penzance with Tredinney Charming Brenda.
Brandon Roth of Seaview Farm in Redruth took the supreme sheep champion for the fifth year running with his Tolgus Suffolk shearling ewe, which also won at the Royal Bath and West. The reserve champion sash went to Terry Simmonds’ Hampshire Down ewe lamb.
The pig champion was five-year-old Delilah, who travelled to Stithians from Builth Wells in Wales with owner David Lang.
Show secretary Claire Watters said: “The showground is buzzing and it’s ideal show weather, with a bit of a breeze to keep things cool.”
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