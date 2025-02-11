THE National Farmers Union (NFU) is asking for donations of children’s old farm toys to send a message to the government.
The toys will form an exhibit at the union’s annual conference in London on February 25 as part of its ‘Stop the Family Farm Tax’ campaign.
The move comes as the farmers’ union ramps up the pressure on the government to rethink its plans for changes to APR and BPR (Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief) ahead of the March spring statement.
NFU’s county chairman for Cornwall, Ashley Jones, said: “The aim of the toy donation is to represent the next generation of farmers that will be affected by the agricultural inheritance tax imposed on the industry by Rachel Reeves.
“We have asked specifically for preloved toys which have been loved and enjoyed and once they have been used for the 25th they will be donated to children’s charities.”
The exhibit at the conference is expected to show a range of new and old farm machinery alongside the donated toys. Those donating are also being asked to tell the union the impacts the changes will have on them and their community via an online form.
NFU president, Tom Bradshaw, added: “At our annual conference we will once again show the strength of feeling among family farmers who are seeing their children’s future snatched away.
“We want every member to send us a pre-loved toy tractor so that we can show Rachel Reeves what is at stake. Every toy will represent a farm that may be lost, and the generation which could lose it, thanks to this pernicious policy.
“We will keep fighting this battle until the government listens to British farmers and ultimately takes action.”
Donations are being accepted at Mole Valley Farmer stores or sent direct to the NFU, and must be received by Friday, February 21.