Kilworthy played host to their one and only fixture of the season on Sunday, write Mike Drowne.
The well fancied Jet Smart got favourite backers off to a winning start and set the tone for the day, in the Pannell Commercial Lamerton Hunt Members race by six lengths. Rian Corcoran kept things simple in the saddle, tracking the leader Joey Steel before taking the lead with a circuit to travel and then gliding to victory. Winning trainer, Emma Summersby, who alongside husband Dean has been no stranger to winning this race over the years.
The second race on the card was the Jockey Club And The Michael and Sarah Dennis Maiden Race for Mares and Fillies. Echo Of Promise gave the bookmakers yet another blow when cruising to victory by six lengths at odds of 6-4. Luke Price trained horses are always well supported by punters when they make the journey down from South Wales and it proved fruitful to do so once again. This was James King's 50th winner for Luke alone, quite the achievment to ride that amount of winners for one trainer. King who was fresh from a treble at Milbourne St Andrew on Saturday said: "She was a horse who came over from France with a rating of 110, she had plenty of back class, but just hasn't quite been doing it on the track. Luke looked up her French form and using google translate saw that she had been running in a tongue strap in all her good runs in France. So we put a tongue strap on today and she seen her race out really well. She won how she liked today and hopefully she will be a horse who can progress through the ranks."
Race three, The Equafleece Maiden Race For Geldings, gave the bookmakers some light relief when Fongs Way over turned 10-11 shot Callaghy for Messrs Price and King. Fongs Way led from flag fall and never looked in doubt under James Shaw. Whistman's Wood looked at one stage likely to be pulled up but came from the clouds to clinch second place from Callaghy.
Race four was the Cindy Mathias Mixed Open Race and Humaniste provided James Shaw with his first ever double. This was the jockeys sixth career win and things look to be progressing nicely for the young rider. He is getting plenty of opportunities and is one to follow going forward. The 10-year-old, trained by Danielle Kenealy, was the biggest priced winner of the day at 4-1 which says a lot. Three years on from having his first ride in public, which saw James deposited on the Kilworthy turf, he said: "I came into racing having never even heard of the Grand National, were a family big into the dressage and eventing but im not from a racing family so it's a case of trying to get my name out their and keeping my head down and working hard."
Race 5, The Lee Mitchell Water Services Devon And Cornwall Area Conditions Race saw Liberty Rock secure a double on the day for both Rian Corcoran and Emma Summersby. Rian is in red hot form having also ridden a double at Buckfastleigh last weekend as well as riding a winner at Milbourne St Andrew on Saturday. The youngster has his eyes firmly set on the champion Novice title and is making a bold bid to do so. For Emma Summersby it has been a difficult time of late with the horses not being right but she is hoping that this double is the signal of a turning tide. In reflection, Emma said; "The whole yard hasn't been very well, Jet Smart had already had three goodish runs and it was just a case of waiting until they have got over it. Liberty Rock battled well to the end and was really digging in and that gives the yard hope that their starting to turn the corner."
Race six was the C and R Construction South West LTD Resricted Race , Liwah was looking to improve on her recent second placed efforts at Buckfastleigh and was priced at 4-5 to do so. The filly was prominent all the way and looked to be in command. Josh Newman was asking his wiling partner for some big leaps at the third and second last but A Force To Reckin was looming in behind. At the last the pair were in the air together and locked horns all the way to the line with A Force To Reckin just coming out the better. For Jack Veysey, who not only rode but also owned and trained the winner this was the first time he had rode at the track for ten years and was enjoying his twelfth career win.
It wouldn't be a Devon and Cornwall Point To Point without a Josh Newman winner and despite being made to wait until the last, The Exeter Racecourse Intermediate Series Qualifier. With only two rivals, El Capitaine was sent off the red hot favourite at odds of 1-4. Josh, who also trained the gelding kept things simple and tracked Champions Hill and Daisy Yeats before slowly making progress and taking the lead with half a circuit left to travel before effortlessly asserting clear to win by an easy 10 lengths. This was the 7-year-old's fourth win in consession this season since coming second on his first outing of the season.