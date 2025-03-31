The second race on the card was the Jockey Club And The Michael and Sarah Dennis Maiden Race for Mares and Fillies. Echo Of Promise gave the bookmakers yet another blow when cruising to victory by six lengths at odds of 6-4. Luke Price trained horses are always well supported by punters when they make the journey down from South Wales and it proved fruitful to do so once again. This was James King's 50th winner for Luke alone, quite the achievment to ride that amount of winners for one trainer. King who was fresh from a treble at Milbourne St Andrew on Saturday said: "She was a horse who came over from France with a rating of 110, she had plenty of back class, but just hasn't quite been doing it on the track. Luke looked up her French form and using google translate saw that she had been running in a tongue strap in all her good runs in France. So we put a tongue strap on today and she seen her race out really well. She won how she liked today and hopefully she will be a horse who can progress through the ranks."