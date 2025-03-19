Race two was The Goffs four and five-year-old maiden. The Gina Andrews trained The Den Master looked to be enjoying himself out infront and looked likely to make all, but The Sky At Night took over briefly before Indannya took the lead heading to the last, which she jumped awkwardly and handed the advantage to Religous Cross, whom was finishing with a late rattle and took the spoils by three lengths under Jake Bament, who is enjoying a good season. Reflecting on the race the rider said: "I didn't think I was going to get there. Coming down the back I thought he's going quite well, but he was so green early on that I didn't know if mentally he had done too much. We winged two out and when I got stuck into him, it took him a couple strides but he got going. We met the last on a nice stride and he saw it out nicely. He will improve from that as he was so green."