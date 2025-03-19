Spectators were blessed with a spring like day at Buckfastleigh Point-to-Point on Sunday for their second meeting of the season, writes Mike Drowne.
The opening race of the card was the Ashburton Motor Works, South And East Devon Conditions Race. Duc De Beauchene, a former inmate of JP McManus, whom owned the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup this week; went to post slow but came home a lot faster, cruising home to a 15 length victory at odds of 11-8 under Rian Corcoran.
Race two was The Goffs four and five-year-old maiden. The Gina Andrews trained The Den Master looked to be enjoying himself out infront and looked likely to make all, but The Sky At Night took over briefly before Indannya took the lead heading to the last, which she jumped awkwardly and handed the advantage to Religous Cross, whom was finishing with a late rattle and took the spoils by three lengths under Jake Bament, who is enjoying a good season. Reflecting on the race the rider said: "I didn't think I was going to get there. Coming down the back I thought he's going quite well, but he was so green early on that I didn't know if mentally he had done too much. We winged two out and when I got stuck into him, it took him a couple strides but he got going. We met the last on a nice stride and he saw it out nicely. He will improve from that as he was so green."
Race three was the Bridgetown Mixed Open Race. Unfortunately only four of the fourteen entries ran. That didn't concern Will Biddick, who not only rode the Macklin to win but also saddled the son of St Leger winner, Masked Marvel. The nine-year-old was over turned when well fancied at Milbourne St Andrew last month in a ladies race but with the former champion back on board he was able to defy Important Notice by 10- lengths, who had won both his races this season. Biddick now aims to take Macklin to Exeter in two weeks for their Hunter Chase.
Race four was the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate Race. Kilfilum Woods did his best to cause a scene at the start when whipping around and depositing Zac Baker on the ground, in doing so interfering with several runners. Ping Pong Paddy, who like Kilfilum Woods, was trained by Francesca Poste, got a flyer but it was the even money favourite, Clondaw Drake who came through to beat stablemate Lucky Lara by two and half lengths under Josh Newman. This was Clondaw Drake's fourth success of the season and his only blip came when beaten here last month by Douglas Longbottom, who has since won again.
Race five, The Barton Solicitors Maiden Race was the biggest race of the day with 14 runners. 7-1 shot Punch Perfect gave Josh Newman a quick fire double. The rider was yet again patient in the saddle and steadily made progress before taking the lead heading to last. Reflecting on the four length win, Josh Newman said; "He didn't really go that well on his last run but he looked to have improved a bit at home since and came in his coat, he was probably looking to have a bit of sun on his back. He picked up well today and was able to gallop through the line."
The final race of the day was the Luscombe Maye, Jockey Club Opportunity race (Level 3) for Grassroots Riders. The David Pipe trained First Lord de Cuet provided Rian Corcoran with a double on the day and his eighth success of the season. The 11-year-old, who was once running against the mighty Gallopin Des Champs at the Cheltenham Festival, was finding things too competitive under rules but was far too good for this level of opposition, putting in a decisive display and crossing the line 15 lengths clear of the Olive Nicholls trained Didero Vallis. Talking after the race, Rian Corcoran said; "That was his first run pointing, he was a good horse under rules but sort of lost his way last season but this has sparked him up. I am very thankful to the Pipe's, he's probably Leanne's favourite horse and she was here today so that was important to win."
After losing both meeting's last season it was nice to have two competitive race days in sunny if not slightly breezy conditions at Buckfastleigh.