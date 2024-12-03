THOSE who are passionate about shaping a sustainable future for wool are being encouraged to apply now for a British Wool farmer board position.
A spokesperson said: “Are you passionate about shaping a sustainable future for wool and eager to make a real difference in the farming community? We invite you to join us as a non-executive director on the British Wool board.
“At British Wool, we're all about maximising returns for our farmer members. We're entering an exciting phase, raising awareness about the sustainability and value of British wool, whilst remaining focused on cutting operational costs and boosting returns to provide a more secure future for every British Wool farmer member.
“With the world waking up to sustainability, reducing plastic use, and enhancing traceability, there's never been a better time to grow the value of British wool. We’re looking for farmer representatives who can guide us in seizing these opportunities, ensuring long-term value for all our members.
“If you're a sheep farmer or have a keen interest in the textile industry in the English South West, Scottish Northern or Welsh Southern regions, we’d love for you to join us as a farmer-elected non-executive board member. This paid role requires about 30 days a year to attend meetings and represent British Wool in your region. Board meetings are held at head office in Bradford as well as two to three offsite meetings around the depot network and a customer visit.”
Elections are set for January 2025, and successful candidates will serve a three-year term beginning April 1, 2025.
By joining the board, people not just taking on a role; they become a key player in shaping the future of the wool industry.
More than 160 brands are members of British Wool’s brand licensee scheme and demand continues to grow for its traceability scheme. The spokesperson added: “Apply today and help lead British Wool towards a brighter, more sustainable and more secure future!”
Board members up for re-election are as follows: Alan Derryman – English Southwest; John Davies - Welsh Southern; Eleanor Mackintosh – Scottish Northern.
For more details on this exciting role, visit www.britishwool.org.uk/board-members