130 Store Cattle to a top of £2400, ladies day at Hallworthy with K, K & D Horwell of Otterham topping out at £2400 for a beautiful Limousin x British Blue Heifer, long deep and wide behind, next a pure Limousin Heifer again well defined and muscled through the rib at 22 months to £2220 and a third also a pure Limousin at 19 months to £2000.