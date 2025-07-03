Store Cattle
130 Store Cattle to a top of £2400, ladies day at Hallworthy with K, K & D Horwell of Otterham topping out at £2400 for a beautiful Limousin x British Blue Heifer, long deep and wide behind, next a pure Limousin Heifer again well defined and muscled through the rib at 22 months to £2220 and a third also a pure Limousin at 19 months to £2000.
CC & SM Larsen of Blisland next with a stunning Limousin x Heifer deep long and superb fleshing away at £2260 and a pair also deep bodied and super fleshed to £2250.
The Osborne Family of Wainhouse had a tremendous day with their best a long powerful pair of Limousin x Dairy to £1840. KA Vincent and Martin of Grampound saw their black Hereford x Heifers similar to last week at £1760 x6.
Kim Larson shared top spot in the Steer section with an outstanding Limousin x Steer deep bodied and long to £2280 also at £2280 was K, K & D Horwell with a pair of Limousin Steers well defined and super muscling, with their single steer to £2110.
A pair of strong tall Hereford Steers at 23 months to £1940. The best Friesians today from the Horwell Family to £1810. K A Vincent and Martin saw their six Hereford x Steers away at £1840.
A G Cowling of St Issey sold his suckler bred Charolais x Steer away to a top of £1780 for a pen of six at 18 months and a South Devon x at the same age to £1780.
The best Cows from Mr MP Varcoe saw his big Holstein Cows to £1390 and £1320.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
A bigger entry of Stirks forward, with a lot of young sorts entered.
TA & SJ Kempthorn of Trewalder, Delabole had a fantastic run of Stirks forward today, with his four Blue Steers topping the sale at £1180 (8m).
Limousin’s were turned out in full force today which saw Steers toping at £1050 (12-14m) for NR & SL Osborne of Tobarn, Jacobstow, with other Limousins to £1010 (8m) from A Ballard & Sons of Trevance, Wadebridge, further Limousins from P Coles of Altranun, Launceston achieved £930 (6-7m).
Native sorts saw Hereford Steers from TA & SJ Kempthorne realise £920 (7m). Angus Steers to £840 (7m) from P Coles again who saw his Charolais Steer to £830 (7m). Heifers were topped by A Ballard & Sons with their Limousin x which achieved £960 (8m) and £940 (9m) respectively.
The Osborne family back in again with Hereford x Heifers rising to £910 (11m) with her Limousins at the same age to £905. Three Blue Heifers forward from the Kempthorne Family fetched £900 (7-10m).
A run of 43 well-presented weaned Calves being Hereford and Limousin Calves forward from GD & CL Skinner of Jacobstow sold to a topping trade with a group of nine Steers achieving £630 (only 4 months), with a bunch of eight same age to £600, their Limousins saw a pen of three to £535.
DG & LA Risdon had his usual consignment of Angus Stirks seeing his Steers achieve £540 (3-4m) and his Heifers making £470.
Draft Ewes
A few more on offer and again a flying trade, they are going dearer every week overall average with Hill Ewes and plain Ewes in was £151.84.
Suffolks topped the day at £209 from II Cowling of Trencreek, St Gennys, with another pen of Suffolks at £197 from Clare Pedlar of Tregwindles, St Breock. Continental x Ewes to £201 and £199 all sold by R Fry of Thorne Farm, St Giles.
Texel Ewes to £195 from Roger Vosper of Churchtown, Warbstow. Mules to £166 from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning, St Columb. Polled Dorsets to £176 and Hill Bred Ewes to £137.
New Season Lambs
A larger entry and still a strong trade, the entry was mostly young sappy fleshed lambs which topped at 353p for two pens of 42.6kgs, £150.50 from Treleaven & Old of St Minver.
Two vendors achieved 352p for three pens of 44kgs, £155 from Stuart and Kath Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater and Robert Reddaway of Honeychurch for a pen of 44kgs, £155.50. Several pens between 340-346p.
Top on the day for the heavies was £178 for 59kgs from Messrs Fry of Thorne Farm, St Giles with two vendors at £169, John Vincent of Pillaton, Saltash and Colin Burrow of Tredown, Welcombe.
Store Lambs
1st pen of store lambs for the season met a fast trade with several prospective buyers looking to buy. The pen realised £128 from Rick Tremaine of Tintagel.
