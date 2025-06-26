Store Cattle
130 Stores, a lot of mid-range cattle 16-20 months but a very smart run of cattle.
Top spot today going to B Facey of St Wenn, with a super run of five British Blue x well grown, deep bodied and well fleshed 19 month Steers away to £1980.
Rich Drew of Bude next with a super run of Limousin x British Blue Cattle again 17-19 months but beautifully presented, his top a pair of Limousin x Steers at 17 months to £1960, three more smaller but well fleshed Steers at £1900 and three very sweet British Blue x Heifers away at £1870, his best Friesian Steers at 19 months to £1680.
Younger Steers from JR Hooper of Bude sold well again with a trio of 12 month Limousin x Steers long and wide behind to £1700 and a super single with abit of spirit to £1630.
Messrs Vincent and Martin of Grampound Road had a tremendous run of black Hereford x bulling Heifers and were rewarded with their best pair to £1820 at 17 months, another pen of six at the same age to £1750 and five more at £1740.
Brian Facey back in with a pair of British Blue x Heifers to £1800. R Cobbledick of Trelash had a good day with a super run of Aberdeen Angus x Heifers, his best a pen of six at 20 months to £1760, with a pair of the same age and same quality Hereford Heifers to £1750.
Rich Drew back in with seven very sweet British Blue x Heifers topping out at £1710. Younger Heifers from JR Hooper saw his best pair of Limousin x to £1460 and a second pair of long strong Limousin x also at 12 months to £1440.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
The stirk trade continues to hold up well with no big numbers around anywhere but grass growing well.
Top of the section was £1240 given for a tall Limousin steer at only 6 months of age presented by Matt Coles of Altarnun who sold more at the same young age to £1200 and £1000. Well farmed Blue steers sold extremely well to an impressive £1110 (6m) from the same stable.
5-month-old, sappy Blue steers looked well placed at £905 for Andrew and Mark Kempthorne of Trewalder who also sold a pair of sweet 5-month-old Blue heifers to a premium at £870, with further Blue heifers to £800 for Matt Coles again.
A bunch of well-shaped Limousin heifers attained £900 (6m) with a single well grown Charolais heifer to £960 (6m). Stirk bulls reached £735 for a trio of mixed bred sorts in from Amy Osborne, Jacobstow.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry of Draft Ewes and a flying trade from start to finish, overall average of £144.36.
Top today was for a pen of Suffolk x Ewes from Trevor Moore of Tilland Road Farm, Tideford which realised £198, followed by WT Jasper & Son of Higher Ford Farm, who saw their Suffolk x Ewes to £192.
Texel x Ewes saw two vendors at £190, Messrs K & H Cobbledick of Jacobstow, Bude and Colin Burrow of Tredown, Welcombe. Mules to £169 and Hill Breeds to £111.
New Season Lambs
A few more new season lambs on offer again met a strong trade and a lot more could have been sold, the shapely fleshed 38kgs-44kgs meeting the strongest demand.
Top per kilo being 362p for a pen of 38.4kgs, £139 from Rick Cobbledick of Trelash, followed by two vendors at 361p, Colin Burrow of Tredown, Welcombe for 44.4kgs, £160.50 and Mr M Bennett of Penvose, St Mawgan.
Top per head on the day was £169 for a pen of heavies from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.