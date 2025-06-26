Rich Drew of Bude next with a super run of Limousin x British Blue Cattle again 17-19 months but beautifully presented, his top a pair of Limousin x Steers at 17 months to £1960, three more smaller but well fleshed Steers at £1900 and three very sweet British Blue x Heifers away at £1870, his best Friesian Steers at 19 months to £1680.