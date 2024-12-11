THERE will be a new look to a prestigious farming award at the 2025 Royal Cornwall Show.
The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association has announced a new look for the significant Duke of Cornwall’s Award for 2025, focusing on ‘Farm Business Sustainability’.
The Duke of Cornwall’s award has been presented as part of the Royal Cornwall Show since 2006, with a focus on showcasing agricultural activities and innovation. This has included traditional trade and skills, as well as farm business diversification. But for 2025 the award will take on a new focus.
A spokesperson for the Royal Cornwall Show said: “The notable award will now reflect the key role of farming and food production in the sustainable stewardship of our land, and will be presented to the business that demonstrates a successful and sustainable approach to farming, forestry, and/or food production within Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“This change has come to reflect the key role of farming and food production and showcase how farm businesses have risen to the challenge of delivering a creative and balanced approach.
“Judges will be looking for initiatives that demonstrate factors such as; reducing greenhouse gas emissions, natural habitat management, and opportunities to improve mental and physical health among the public. As well as practices that support movement towards net zero, and overall commercial viability and sustainability.
“The award will be presented at the 2025 Royal Cornwall Show, taking place between June 5 and June 7, 2025. The winner will receive a perpetual trophy, as well as a certificate signed by His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cornwall, and a £1000 cash prize.”
Nominations are now open, information can be found on the Royal Cornwall Show’s website athttps://www.royalcornwallshow.org/duke-of-cornwalls-award
The closing date for nominations is on March 1.