GHA & MU Faull of Helston had a good trip up and his best pen of three British Blue x away at £2200 and another trio at £2170, with his best pen of 18 month old Herefords at £1920. AR Eames & Son of Gorran had a wonderful run of 90 Charolais and Friesian x Steers and Heifers, their best a suckler bred Charolais Steer at 17 months to £2170 and their best pen of six dairy x Charolais’s at 19 months to £2000 and £1820.