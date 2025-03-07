Store Cattle
250 Cattle through the Store ring with AP & DJ House of St Issey seeing their big strong well fleshed Simmental Steers at 23 months to £2630.
Their next pair slightly smaller but well fleshed and shaped to £2430. Next was JG & VA Moore of Tideford, Liskeard with a super pair of suckler bred Hereford Steers with tremendous rounds to £2320.
D Philp & Son of Pelynt back in again this week with another super run of Dairy x Charolais, Aberdeen Angus and Blue Cattle, their best a pair of Aberdeen Angus Steers at 22 months to £2200 and a very smart pen of six Charolais x Steers at 18-19 months to £1935.
GHA & MU Faull of Helston had a good trip up and his best pen of three British Blue x away at £2200 and another trio at £2170, with his best pen of 18 month old Herefords at £1920. AR Eames & Son of Gorran had a wonderful run of 90 Charolais and Friesian x Steers and Heifers, their best a suckler bred Charolais Steer at 17 months to £2170 and their best pen of six dairy x Charolais’s at 19 months to £2000 and £1820.
The Eames family took top spot in the Friesian section with their best a freemartin Heifer away at £1920 and another at £1820 and seven 22 month Friesian Steers to £1645 and another pen of ten to £1550. Younger Steers from T J Wills sold well with 9 month suckler bred Charolais’s to £1265 and V Fitzgerald of Liskeard saw her super pure bred Aberdeen Angus at 8 months to £1030.
Heifers – Not any real big older Heifers but all we had were full of style and presence.
Top spot going to AR Eames & Son with three Charolais x Dairy Heifers at 20 months to £1855 and another pen of five away at £1770. D Philp & Son saw the best of their 18 month British Blue x Heifers away at £1780 for four and a trio of 17-18 month Charolais x Heifers to £1760 and £1750.
SP Goodman of Launceston back in the store market again seeing his 19 month Aberdeen Angus x Heifer to £1700. Young suckler bred Limousin x Heifers at 9 months to £1150.
Cows and Calves – A pedigree 9 year old Cow from T Wellington of St Kew with a young pedigree bull calf sold away to £2350.
Grazing Cows - PAG Bolitho of Liskeard saw his ¾ fleshed South Devon x Cow to £1660 and S J Crago saw his best British Blue x Cow at 108 months to £1450.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Strong numbers of 182 stirks and weaned calves penned. Another decent trade for all classes with 24 Stirk Steers over £1000 and 19 Stirk Heifers over £900.
A super entry of weaned calves which sold well again. We had a large consignment travelling up from the bottom of Cornwall for RW & AW Rogers, Mannaccan who sold sweet Blue Steers to £705 (6m), Angus weaned Calves looking well sold at £595 (4m), Lim Steers to £550 and Lim Heifers also to £550 (4m).
A trio of sweet Angus soared away to £550 again, with a bunch of nine Angus Heifers looking well sold at £440 (3-4m) in from RW & AW Rogers again. Other Angus Steers sold well to £650 (5m) in from DJ Keat & Sons of Bodmin, who sold their Angus Heifers to £450 (4m).
Young Hereford Steers to £565 for RR Sanders & Sons of Par who sold a bunch of young Friesians looking a wonderful trade at £540 (4m). Rick Rennie presented a single Blue Steer which reached £550 and Angus Steers to £520 (4m).
A real quality entry of well bred and well farmed Stirks forward, with a bunch of five Blue Steers at a huge £1300 (10m) achieved for AR Pincombe of Lezant. Followed by Riddle Farm Partnership down from Barnstaple with a large consingment of Blues, with the first pair at £1235 and another pair at £1130, a bunch of seven at £1080, four at £1000 and their final four at £950 looking a magnificent trade.
Further Blue Steers to £900 for a bunch in from J Harfoot of Callington. Limousin Steers sold to £1000 for P & S Harris LTD of Bodmin, who made £950 of their single Hereford Steer, followed by Angus Steers to £1000 (8m) in from VJ Fitzgerald of North Hill.
Further Angus Steers to £920 (8m) in from Charles Wickett of Stratton. Heifers another good trade with Blue Heifers to £915 in from Riddle Farm Partnership again who had another bunch at £905 and Charles Wickett seeing his bunch of Angus Heifers at a strong £905 (8m).
Draft Ewes
Smaller entry of Draft Ewes and again a very fast trade, Polled Dorsets to £189 from II Cowling of Trencreek, St Gennys. Rick Cobbledick of Trelash made £188 for his pen of Texels.
Suffolks to £174 again from II Cowling of Trencreek. Mules to £165 from Agricola Growers LTD of Anthony. Hill Ewes to £105.
Fat Hoggs
A good entry of 590 Fat Hoggs and again a very strong trade, over all average of 341.2p, the shapely fleshed Hoggs again much sought after.
Top per kilo being 395p for a pen of lights from Jamie Greenaway of Bodmin. 359p was realised by Jim Hamilton of Lamerton for his pen of 44.4kgs, £158. Two other vendors achieved 357p, Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude for his 44.4kgs at £158.50 and Anytime Anywhere of Hornacott, Boyton also for 44.4kgs at £158.50.
Top per head on the day was £174 from two vendors, Victor Goaman of Stitworthy, Clovelly, Bideford for his 62kgs and AR Hooper & Sons of Pengold, Crackington Haven and three different vendors realised £170.
Store Hoggs
Larger entry of 363 Store Hoggs which were very much sought after the forward framed Hoggs saw several pens £140 and over, to a top of £151 from Jim Hamilton of Lamerton.
Jamie Greenaway of Bodmin saw his first pen make £148.
Couples
More Couples on offer and a strong trade, doubles up to £360 for a Texel x from CA Statton of Bodgall, Launceston and singles to £245 from two vendors.