Top call was £2460 (24m) given for a fully fleshed pair of Hereford Steers sold by John Vokes of Lockengate. Best of the Blue Steers saw £2160 for a pair in from DJ Tremain of St Columb who sold another pair well at £1980, others to £1880 for J Shipton of Week St Mary and a trio in proper store condition for Treore Dairy at £1650.