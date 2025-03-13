Store Cattle
Big spring numbers forward with nearly 500 Cattle through both rings and trade remains at a very fast pace, with the 12-18 month old lean, grazing cattle looking the dearest of them all.
Top call was £2460 (24m) given for a fully fleshed pair of Hereford Steers sold by John Vokes of Lockengate. Best of the Blue Steers saw £2160 for a pair in from DJ Tremain of St Columb who sold another pair well at £1980, others to £1880 for J Shipton of Week St Mary and a trio in proper store condition for Treore Dairy at £1650.
Wonderful Devon Steers sold to £2150 for WWJ Fry of St Giles. In next was a powerful run of Charolais Steers in from AC Pedlar and S Pedlar of St Breock soaring away to £2140, £1940, £1860 and £1770.
Well farmed Limousin Steers sold to £2020 in from DJ Tremain again, with others to £1880 and £1860 for J Shipton again. Native Angus Steers looking a fair trade at £2010 for G Smith of Truro, who sold more to £1870 x9, other Angus to £1990 for WWJ Fry, £1880 R Jenkin of Werrington, £1760 A K Tucker of Cardinham and £1720 P Coles of Altarnun.
Deep bodied South Devon Steers to £1910 and £1860 in from CA Kneebone of Lifton, with others to £1800 and £1720 for CW Crocker of Crackington Haven. Well put together Welsh Black Steers attained £1800 for PW Harper of Advent, followed by a large framed Fleckvieh Steer from G Hopper of Roche. Followed by Friesian Steers to £1440 for PW Harper of Advent.
The Heifer section was commanded by Treveglos Farm LTD up from Bodmin with an outstanding consignment of just shy of 40 Limousin x Heifers which reached £2120, £1980, £1960 and £1900 a credit to the family.
AC & S Pedlar in with their Charolias Heifers to £2090 and £1890, followed by AG Cowling up from St Issey seeing their Charolais Heifers away to £1790 and £1720, with younger Charolais Heifers selling well to £1660 for HJ Trudgian & Partners of Lockengate.
Well fed Simmental Heifers to £1880 for J Vokes followed by Blues at also £1880 for WWJ Fry and £1880 for J Vokes for his Blues. Native South Devon Heifers to £1790 for AG Cowling again, followed by Angus Heifers to £1720 for PW Harper and outlying Heifers to £1640 and £1620 for P Coles again.
Organic cattle saw huge interest and as a result some big returns with young Angus Steers to £1340 for a pair in from CG Alderman of Lostwithiel.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A super show again this week with lots of well bred but young Stirks forward which are all attaining big returns.
Rearing calves - A nice run of Calves forward which sold to £585 for some well reared Devon Heifers in from IM Mitchell of St Winnow, who sold more Heifers well at £550 and £500, with their Devon Bulls to £550 also and Angus Bulls to £460.
Much younger Angus Bulls looked a good trade at £245 (14 days old) in from MP Varcoe and Parterns of St Wenn, who sold Limousin Heifers to £200 (14 days old). Friesian Bulls sold to £110 and £90 x2 (14 days old and ARLA).
Stirks - Not many bigger, older Stirks penned with most being around 6 months of age, selling to a top of £1100 for a pair of Angus Steers sold by Messrs Cobbledick of Poundstock, other Angus Steers £1000 for RG Rowe of St Austell and £865 (6m) for R Kempthorne & Partners of St Tudy.
Young Blue Steers to £950 for Robert Andrews up from Saltash followed by 6 month old Blue Steers looking well sold at £940 and £930 for R Kempthorne and Partners again. JN Stephens and Son saw their Blue Steers up to £900 and Harriet Masters with her very young Steers at £855 (only 5 months).
Limousin Steers at £950 for a single from Robert Andrews again, followed by Charolais Steers to £880 for Chloe Crocker of Lewdown. Friesian Steers up to £970 for JN Stephens and Son again. Stirk Heifers in good demand again this week, with a well grown Blue Heifer to £905 for R Andrews again.
Followed by a grand bunch of 6 Blue Heifers down from Bideford soaring away to £890 for Richard and Robert Hill. £875 for another big bunch of Blue Heifers in from R Kempthorne and Partners. A smart pair of black Hereford Heifers attained £780 for Robert Andrews again.
Draft Ewes
Larger entry of 427 Draft Ewes and still a flying trade, Texels to £218 from Barry Gubbin of Boyton, followed by C A Statton of Bodgall, Launceston, who realised £200 for her Texels.
Suffolk x Ewes to £195 from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning, St Columb. Several other pens of Suffolks to £185 to £190. Mules to £175 from Jasmine Hembrow of Lostwithiel.
Dorsets to 165 and Hill Ewes to £127 for Scotch Black Faces from Stuart Cornelius of Black Thorne Park.
Fat Hoggs
971 Fat Hoggs the largest entry of Fat Hoggs seen in Hallworthy and a very strong trade met from start to finish, overall average of 328.2p.
Well fleshed Hoggs sold to a top of 357p for a pen of 44kgs, £157 from Mr P Johns of Sea View, Week St Mary, followed by 356p for 42kgs, £149.50 from Graham & Robert Heal of Starrapark. Steve Lyne of Golden Lake, Bodmin saw his 43kgs realise £149.
Victor and Celia Goaman of Stitworthy, Clovelly had a smart run of heavies which topped at £174.
Store Hoggs
A much larger entry of 636 Store Hoggs and a flying trade with pen after pen of framed Hoggs over £140 to a top of £150 from Graham Tamblyn of Morval.
Couples
Similar entry of Couples and a stronger trade, Doubles to £285 from Gavercombe Farms of Tintagel.