RC Eames & Sons up from St Austell had a fantastic run of 70 Cattle which rose to £2080 x7 (17m) for the best pens of Charolais Steers, followed by a single well farmed Devon Steer to £2070 (25m) for CP & AT Hutchings, Limousins Steers to £2060 (21m) for HL Banbury & Sons, more to £2050 (20m) for R Cobbledick and £1960 (18m) for E Gillard of Liskeard.