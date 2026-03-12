Store Cattle
252 selling to another huge turnout of buyers creating another high level trade with Stores getting dearer when the end price is easing.
ER & J Headon & Sons took the honors with a powerful group of five South Devon Steers hitting £2250 (22m), followed by a tidy Simmental Steer to £2090 (25m) for CF Biscombe & Sons.
RC Eames & Sons up from St Austell had a fantastic run of 70 Cattle which rose to £2080 x7 (17m) for the best pens of Charolais Steers, followed by a single well farmed Devon Steer to £2070 (25m) for CP & AT Hutchings, Limousins Steers to £2060 (21m) for HL Banbury & Sons, more to £2050 (20m) for R Cobbledick and £1960 (18m) for E Gillard of Liskeard.
Best of the Angus hit £2050 (20m) for RC Eames & Son, more to £2010 (23m) for P Coles & Son. Blue Steers at only 19 months rose to £2000 for ER & J Headon again, others at £1960 for HL Banbury and Son and £1940 for P Coles & Son.
Herefords returned at £1940 for CF Biscombe & Son. A large number of 60 Friesian Steers which reached £1930 (24m) for P Cole & Sons, others £1770, £1680, £1670, £1620 & £1520 (16-17m) all sold by RC Eames & Sons.
Young 13 month old Simmentals to £1650 for Jim Buckland & Son up from Penzance. A well grown Friesian Heifer topped to section at £2090 (31m) for RC Eames, other Friesian Heifers to £2010 (45m) for OM Francis & Son.
Best of the Charolais Heifers to £1980, £1970 and £1880 (17-20m) for RC Eames. Blue Heifers parted at £1950 (23m) for HL Banbury, other Blue Heifers at £1860 for ER & J Headon, who sold Limousin Heifers to £1870, with others to £1820 for R Cobbledick.
10 month old Charolais Heifers hit £1500 for RC Eames & Son, a credit to them for a wonderful run of well farmed Cattle.
Stirks
A large entry of Stirks sold to a mega trade which must be the dearest we have seen them with 159 head averaging £1000 ahead.
Top was £1430 (10m) given for a trio of Blue Steers sold by AR Pincombe. Younger Blues Steers at only 5 months of age to a phenomenal £1205 for Key Bridge Farms who sold another group well to £1120 (5m).
Montbeliarde Steers rose to an eye watering £1320 (8m) for Nute Partnership who sold others to £1080 and their Hereford Steer to £1260, a single South Devon Steer parted away at £1230 (9m) for DJ Braund with further Hereford Steers to £1210 for RR Sanders & Son.
Limousin Steers to £1080 for NR, NP & A Osborne followed by 5 month old Angus Steers which rose to £990 for Key Bridge Farms.
Heifers sold to a high level and reached £1120 (7m) for a large group of Angus Heifers for Trela Farms LTD who sold another extremely well to £1110 and £1080.
Further Angus Heifers to £1090 for W Marsh & Son, 5 month old Blue Heifers to £1050 for Key Bridge Farms and more to £1030 (8m) for Trela Farms LTD.
Draft Ewes
A much larger entry of 440 and a fantastic trade for all breeds and sizes, top on the day was £237 for a Texel from Jamie Greenaway of Bodmin followed by £236 for a pen of Texel Ewes from TB Mitchell & Partners of Idless, Truro.
Suffolk x Ewes to £229 from AC & S Pedlar of St Breock, followed by two pens of Suffolk x at £219 from Simon Heal of Gunnislake.
Mules to £173 from Rundle Weldhen. Mashams to £166 from Swaddledown Farm, Bratton Clovelly. Hill Breeds to £142.
Fat Hoggs
Another good entry of 567 and a flying trade for all weights and still a lot more could have been sold, overall average of 392.1p, highest average seen for a long while.
Pen after pen over 390p to a top of 406p for 44kgs, £178.50 from Timmy Martin of Ruby Park, followed by JP Colwill of Whitstone who realised 400p for his 44.4kgs, £177.50.
Callum Stephens of Tregays saw his 45.2kgs achieve 397p, £179.50, also James Stephens of Tregays also made 397p for his 45kgs, £178.50. Four vendors at 396p.
The heavy Hoggs very much sought after selling to a top of 358p from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning, St Columb. Several pens over £186 to a top of £191 from Viv Ham of St Clether.
Store Hoggs
A similar entry and a very fast trade, top on the day was £162 from Nigel Vincent of Lerryn, followed by £160 from Viv Ham of St Clether.
Couples
A lot more interest and more were needed, top Doubles to £380 from David Maynard of Coryton, Singles to £275 from Chris Nicholls of Boscastle.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.