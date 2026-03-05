Store Cattle
A tight entry of Stores sold to another buoyant trade with a top call of £2180 (21m) given for a smart single red Steer sold by DW Hoskin of Liskeard.
This was followed by a superb run of high quality suckler bred Limousin x Steers reaching £1950 (19m) for an eye-catching pair of reds sold by J & L Balsdon of Altarnun, who sold further younger sorts to £1850, £1750 and £1740 only 10-11 months old.
Herefords drew £1910 for a pair of well fleshed Steers sold by RJ & J Jenkin of Werrington, further Herefords to £1680 (20m) for CP & AT Hutchings of Lostwithiel. Best Angus to £1880 (23m) for HG Lutey & Son of St Breock, other good Angus to £1870 for RJ & J Jenkin again.
The best of the Blue Steers hit £1800 (21m) for CP & AT Hutchings.
Young yearling Charolias Steers very sort after again this week reaching £1780 for a group of 7 strong Steers in from HJ Trudgian & Partner of Lockengate, further yearling Charolias Steers looking extremely well sold to £1720 (12m) for E Schuttkacker up from Bere Alston.
Heifers sold to £2080 for a beautiful Limousin Heifer in from RJ & J Jenkin, younger shapely Limousins sold readily to £1830 (19m), £1820 (19m) and younger again to £1800 (11m) and £1600 (10m) presented by J & L Balsdon again.
Charolais Heifers to £1780 (21m) for CP & AT Hutchings, younger Charolais’s parted at £1610 (14m) for E Schuttkacker other yearling Charolais Heifers to £1580 for THJ & MW Wills of Davidstow and £1560 (13m) for HJ Trudgian & Partners.
Best Angus Heifers to £1680 (21m) for CP & AT Hutchings and more to £1650 and £1640 for HG Lutey & Son.
Rearing Calves - Blue Bulls sold to £430 for L Uglow & Sons of Delabole who sold other Blue Bulls to £300 and Blue Heifers to £365.
Angus Bulls from the same farm to £400 and their Angus Heifers to £320.
Stirks
Another grand entry of Stirks with two large consignments traveling down from Somerset which were well rewarded with a group of Hereford Steers peaking at £1290 (10m) sold by NGH Dunn of Taunton, further Hereford Steers to £1125 (13m) for Ed Whiteman of St Ewe.
A large number of Angus on offer which parted at £1280 for a pair of well grown Angus Steers for TD Hooper of Saltash who sold others to £1160.
More good Angus drew £1180 x12 presented by NGH Dunn again, with younger Angus looking an incredible trade and achieving £980 (6m) in from RG Amor & Son of Yeovil, who had other young Angus to £880 (4-6m).
Limousins peaked at £1200 (10m) for NGH Dunn who sold well farmed Simmental Steers at £1200 also.
A first for Hallworthy Stirks saw a Lincoln Red Steer to £1110 (10m).
Heifers sold to a high of £1260 (11m) given for a decent pair in from Steve & Kerenza Cobbledick of Poundstock, further Angus sold extremely well to £1090, £1055 and £970 (8-11m) for NGH Dunn who sold Charolais Heifers to £1035 (9m) and a single smart Blue Heifer to £1080 (11m).
Hereford Heifers from the same stable look a good price to £970, followed by younger Angus Heifers at only 5-7 months old hitting a massive £930, £835 & £825 in from RG Amor & Son.
Draft Ewes
A good entry of 306 and a flying trade, top being £238 for a Charolais from AC Halls of Tregue, Altarnun.
Texel’s to £216 from CA Statton of Bodgall, Launceston. Suffolk x to £178 from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle. Hill Breeds to £162 for Beulahs from Simon Heal of Gunnislake.
Fat Hoggs
A much larger entry of 567 and a good showing of finished Hoggs, overall average of 372.7ppk.
The well fleshed export Hoggs a flying trade, several pens around 390p to a top of 400p for two pens of 40kgs from Jamie Greenaway of Kestell Park, Bodmin, followed by 392p for a pen of 36kgs from Henry Nankivell of St Breward.
Top per head on the day was £176 for a pen of heavies from Jamie Greenaway of Bodmin.
Store Hoggs
Store Hoggs to a very strong trade selling to a top of £151 from GP Tamblyn of Morval.
Couples
A handful of Couples on offer and a very fast trade, doubles to £360 and singles to £265 all sold by Steve Pearse of Cross Roads, Lewdown.
