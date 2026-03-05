Herefords drew £1910 for a pair of well fleshed Steers sold by RJ & J Jenkin of Werrington, further Herefords to £1680 (20m) for CP & AT Hutchings of Lostwithiel. Best Angus to £1880 (23m) for HG Lutey & Son of St Breock, other good Angus to £1870 for RJ & J Jenkin again.