A handful of cow and calf outfits on offer today all sold by RM Williams of Penryn with their best Simmental cow with a super Limousin calf a foot achieving £2580 in next was a strong Blue cow with her Limousin calf making £2500 with other similar outfits at £2180 and £2060, followed by a big South Devon cow and Limousin calf return at £2230.