Store Cattle
A tight entry to report about this week, trade would be more varied compared to recent weeks, with some stores looking very well sold and others seeing a more selective trade.
Top call in the store section today was £2030 (23m) for a bunch of well grown Hereford steers presented by BR & BP Facey of St Wenn followed by well farmed Simmental steers attaining £1980 (22m) sold by DR & J May, Bodmin.
Suckler Bred Charolais steers to £1670 (only 12m) in from SA Bettison, Cardiham with young yearling Hereford steers from the same holding at £1010. A super, thick Devon steer realised £1600 (16m) for RJ & CM Franklin, Trebarwith.
Heifers peaked at £1680 (22m) in from DR & J May again who sold Welsh Black heifers to £1680 (23m) and strong Flekviehs to £1670 (22m).
Younger 14-month-old Charolais heifers topped at £1660 for SA Bettison who had more to £1570. A strong pen of well fleshed Devon heifers made £1420 for RJ & CM Franklin again.
A handful of cow and calf outfits on offer today all sold by RM Williams of Penryn with their best Simmental cow with a super Limousin calf a foot achieving £2580 in next was a strong Blue cow with her Limousin calf making £2500 with other similar outfits at £2180 and £2060, followed by a big South Devon cow and Limousin calf return at £2230.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Trade returns strong especially on those dairy bred improving types.
Top call was £1020 for a pair of yearling Hereford steers sold by M Channing, Lostwithiel followed by a young 7-month-old Blue steer down from Somerset at £1010 for RG Amor & Son.
Others Hereford steers to £925, with tidy 8-month-old dairy bred Angus steers looking well sold at £870 for a bunch in from Lee Saunders, Liskeard. Other Angus and Welsh Blacks to £835 for RG Amor and £830 for a single Blue from HJ Glessing, Holsworthy.
Heifers sold to £900 for a suckler bred Simmental at only 6 months old in from Westcott Farms, Brentor who had another one at £810. Hereford heifers to £865 for a bunch with Blue heifers to £780 (7m) for HJ Glessing again.
Weaned Calves - A good offering of reared calves which sold very well and reached £600 (4m) for a pair of Hereford Steers in from RG Amor of Yeovil, more to £540 (3-4m).
Hereford Heifers from the same farm at £575 (4m), Angus Heifers at £585 (4m) and Weaned Friesians to £360. A single Blue Steer at 4 months again sold on the end and made £630.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry of Draft Ewes with again a lot of plane and hill bred Ewes on offer but across the board the trade was stronger, the big heavy Ewes sold to a top of £197 for Suffolk x Ewes from Messrs II Cowling & Sons of Trencreek, St Gennys.
Texel x Ewes to £189 from Kingsway Farm, Secluer, Tintagel. Mules to £186 from Newlyn Farm Partnership, Newquay. Polled Dorset Ewes to £172 and Hill Bred Ewes to £115. Grazing Ewes £80 to £95.
New Season Lambs
The quality of Lambs today was good with the majority being young tight skinned well fleshed Lambs which sold to a premium throughout, overall average being 349.7p.
Top being 382p for four pens of 43.2kgs, £165 from Harry Lobb of Penvercoe, Ruthernbridge, followed by 376p for a pen of Texel x 42.4kgs, £159.50 from R Cowling of Haydah, Week St Mary.
Chris and Alex Hutchings of Netherton, Boconnoc saw their 44kgs realise 373p, £164. Top per head on the day was £177 for 55kgs from Andy and James Melville of Trentworthy, Bradworthy.
Store Lambs
A larger entry of 243 Store Lambs met a strong trade, Suffolk x Lambs to £125 from Messrs G & A Medland of Wilminstone Hall, Tavistock.
Texel x Lambs to £118 for three pens from T & M French of Tor View, Brentor.
