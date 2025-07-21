Figures, released by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) showed that, in addition to the 23 farm workers, 4 members of the public lost their lives last year in Great Britain. Tragically, two of the members of the public killed were children – both of whom had accidents whilst using All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Being killed by moving or overturning vehicles is again the main cause of fatality in the industry in 2024/25.