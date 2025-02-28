Store Cattle
330 Store Cattle through the ring with ER & J Headon of Boscastle seeing his giant of a British Blue with plenty of flesh away at £2560 and another four South Devon Steers deep bodied and well fleshed away at £2390.
D Philp & Son of Pelynt had another good day at Hallworthy with a super long and powerful pen of five Charolais x dairy steers to £2360 and a pen of well put together British Blue x Steers at £2280 at 23 months. D Bright of Boscastle next with an older ¾ Charolais Steer topping out at £2360 and another at 28 months to £2000.
B Madge of Bratton Clovelly were well rewarded for their trip with their best four suckler bred Charolais x Steers at 19 months with tremendous frames to £2180. CP & KL Wearne of Helston saw their best a Charolais x Steer with s great outlook and shape away to £2170 and a real shapey dairy x Limousin to £2140.
Also up from Helston was A Faull with a super run of Aberdeen Angus x beasts, his best a wonderful pen of seven steers at 22 months with plenty of stretch away at £1990.
Younger steers were on fire with John and Lisa Balsdon of Altarnun seeing their 9-10 month British Blue x Limousin Sucklers to a top of £1820 for a black British Blue x with length and width over the loin and back end, his next a grey blue with plenty of shape and quality to £1710 and another gone to see a rope in the show circuit to £1795.
His best pen of 9 month Limousin x away at £1725. JM & ME Eustice of Wadebridge had Aberdeen Angus x South Devons and saw his top for a pen of four real shapey and fleshed Steers to £1620.
The Trudgian Family of Bugle next with their 11-12 month Charolais x sucklers and saw their best pen of five real long and well put together Steers to a top of £1665 and seven red Charolais x with great outlooks to £1630.
Heifers – S J Truscott and Son of Bodmin stole the show in this section with a super 21 month Charolais x Heifer deep and well fleshed to £2140. B Madge back in with two model Charolais x Heifers away at £2000.
D Philp & Sons back with a silky pen of five British Blue x Heifers with super conformation to £1940 and a pair of Charolais x away at £1890, another pen of six Charolais x to £1835 and a cracking pen of four Aberdeen Angus x Cattle away at £1700 also at £1700 was CP & KL Wearne with a pen of quality Limousin x Heifers with plenty of shape.
Younger Heifers from the Balsdon Family saw a real machine of a British Blue x Limousin Heifer for showing at £1460 and a second to £1380 at 9 months.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A record number of stirks sold to buyers from all parts of the country with 34 stirks over £1000!
Weaned calves (3-5 months of age) - Every calf pen full and a team of keen buyers looking to source weaned calves.
I Marshall & Son of Rock presented a grand run of 75 weaned calves being mainly British Blues which achieved a spectacular trade and reached £645 & 605 for steers sold in big bunches at only 3 months of age with heifers to £555 & £520 (3m).
Young 8 to 9 week old Herefords sold well to £635, £575 & £570 in from PJ Grylls & Sons, Truro who sold heifers to £560 & £505 (2m).
Stirks (6-12 months of age) - Some massive returns today with best dairy x Charolais steers reaching a mammoth £1400 sold by D Philp & son, Looe who sold Blue steers extremely well at £1360 (11m) and a single small Angus steer away to £1240 at a similar age.
Further Charolais steers attained an impressive £1390 for CT Ruby, Liskeard. Grass fed Pure bred Devon Steers soared away to £1120 (10m) presented by CG Catchpole, St Ive. Heifers topped at a record £1430 for a very sweet pure bred Limousin presented by AK & JK Smith, Jacobstow.
A trio of very well farmed Charolais x heifers reached a mega £1260 (12m) in from D Philp again who sold more to £1120. Other Charolais heifers ran away to £1070 in from CT Ruby again.
A lorry load of younger 6-8 month stirks up from Kingsbridge for JA Darke Limited sold well with Angus heifers to £780 x5 and Limousin heifers to £755 (6m). Andrew and Mark Kempthorne of Trewalder unloaded a large consignment of British Blue heifers which reached £720 & £710 (6m) looking a serious trade.
Draft Ewes
Smaller entry of Draft Ewes which met a much faster trade up £10 to £15 a head on the week with the hill and plain Ewes in the overall average which was £134.27.
Top on the day was £241 for Texels from Winston Grigg of Trengune, Warbstow. CA Statton of Bodgall, Launceston made £226 for their Texels. Suffolk x Ewes to £190 from two vendors. Mules to £177 from Paul Tucker of Barnstaple. Hill Breeds to £114.
Fat Hoggs
A good entry of Fat Hoggs and all weights met a flying trade with an overall average of 352p, highest seen this week in the Southwest.
The shapley and fleshed Hoggs saw several pens over 365p to a top of 378p for a pen of 44.4kgs, £168 from Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow. Stuart and Kath Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater realised 371p for a pen of 42kgs, £156. FW Smetherham of Lamelgate, Likeard saw his 42.4kgs make 370p, £157.
There were another 9 pens between 365p to 369p. Top per head was £185 for a pen of heavies from Martin Harris of Liskeard. Nigel Vincent of Lerryn saw his 51kgs top at £175.
Store Hoggs
A good show of Store Hoggs for the time of year and a flying trade from start to finish, 10 pens £140 and over to a top of £159 for Charollais x’s from Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow.
Ivan Gribble of North Hill had Texel x’s and topped at £155.
In Lamb Ewes
70 in lamb Ewes forward with Phil Collett of Trevalga, Boscastle seeing a lot of interest in his Welsh Mule, April lambing Ewes and a strong trade was met 2T’s to £225, 4T’s to £235 and 6T’s to £230.
Couples
A larger entry of Couples with more buyers in attendance and a lot stronger trade, with singles topping at £250 from two vendors Mr Tom Fenn of Bodmin for his Romeny 6T and Ben Nicholls of Wadebridge for his Suffolk x 6T double to £310 from three vendors.