C W Daniel of Rillaton took top spot with his superb bunch of Blue steers drawing £1180 (10m) with more from the same farm selling well at £1150 and £1115 (10m). Angus steers saw strong interest and attained £1060 (10m) for CW Daniel again with others of a similar ilk to £1000 for Keybridge Farms, St Breward, and £820 for some harder sorts in from MS Banbury, St Austell.