Store Cattle
250 Stores again this week at Hallworthy to a top of £2270.
G Martyn & Sons of Boyton took top spot today with a super run of South Devon and South Devon x Cattle, his best a pair of 25 month Simmental x Steers away at £2270, another younger pair with length and depth to £2200 with his best traditional South Devon Steer to £2020.
ID & SS Backway of St Merryn had another sensational run of Cattle this week slightly younger but quality with their top being a Simmental x Steer long, wide and deep to £2060 and a second at £2050, with a pen of five Simmental x beautifully presented to £1980.
Heifers – G Martyn back in the frame again with his best a 27 month South Devon Heifer at £2170, a trio of Limousin x South Devon to £2070 at 25 months.
Janet Carter of Cambourne ran in close with an aged Simmental Heifer away at £2000. Mr T Dart of Boyton saw the best of his South Devon Heifers to £1940. G Dunken of Bude back again this week with a pen of 22 month British Blue x Heifers to realise £1910.
H Jope & Son of Callington had their usual run of super Herefords and saw their 23 month Pure Hereford to £1880 also at £1880 was ID & SS Backway with a pair of showy 18 month Limousin x.
A few Cows and Calves from J Carter topped out at £2140 for a Simmental x Cow with Bull Calf at foot and an Aberdeen Angus x Cow and Heifer Calf away at £1940.
South Devon Cull Cows from Mr T Dart reached a top of £2140 and £2020 with A C Brewer of Boscastle seeing his Pure Hereford Cows to a top of £1960.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Plenty of stirks forward down here at the Cornish Stirk Centre and a boost in trade was seen today especially for those medium sized 220-280kg dairy bred stirks, which may be due to the recent day of rain to help freshen up grazing. C W Daniel of Rillaton took top spot with his superb bunch of Blue steers drawing £1180 (10m) with more from the same farm selling well at £1150 and £1115 (10m).
Angus steers saw strong interest and attained £1060 (10m) for CW Daniel again with others of a similar ilk to £1000 for Keybridge Farms, St Breward, and £820 for some harder sorts in from MS Banbury, St Austell. Limousin steers from MS Banbury made £805 for a hard bunch of four.
Heifers sold to premium with Angus heifers hitting a huge £1150 for a super bunch of five at 10 months presented by CW Daniel who's Blue heifers made £1140. And further Angus heifers looking a decent price at £970 for Keybridge Farm St Breward. A group of four well farmed limousin heifers made £920 for JP Greens and Son travelling up from Ruan Minor.
Draft Ewes
Another larger entry of 602 Draft Ewes with again the majority being plain ewes on offer and we saw the ½ meat and upwards Ewes very much sought after, top being £176 for Suffolk x from John Santo of Lantyan, Lostwithiel.
Texel x Ewes to £172 from three vendors and Mules to £176 from Clare Pedlar of St Breock. Polled Dorsets to £164 and Hill bred Ewes to £136 from PW Harper of Roughtor. Grazing Ewes from £84 to £102.
The lamb trade nationally has eased back over the past week as the last few weeks Lambs losing their backs due to the dry weather, which were harder to place.
The good meat Lambs very much in demand, top per kilo being 348p for three pens of 47kgs, £163.50 from Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle, followed by Timmy Martin of Ruby Park who realised 346p for his pen of Texel x 46kgs, £159. Top per head was £167 for a heavy Lamb from R Cowling of Haydah, Week St Mary.
Store Lambs
A good entry of Store Lambs and on the whole it was mostly lowland framed Lambs on offer, which met a very strong trade, selling to a top of £126 for shorn lambs from Ed Whiteman of Galowras, St Ewe. Wool Lambs topped at £119 for Charollais x from High Summer Partnership of Cadson, Callington.
Breeding Ewes
A small entry of Breeding Ewes and a strong trade, Suffolk x 2T to £208 from Messrs WJ Harris & Sons of Mount, Bodmin.
Comments
