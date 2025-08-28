Plenty of stirks forward down here at the Cornish Stirk Centre and a boost in trade was seen today especially for those medium sized 220-280kg dairy bred stirks, which may be due to the recent day of rain to help freshen up grazing. C W Daniel of Rillaton took top spot with his superb bunch of Blue steers drawing £1180 (10m) with more from the same farm selling well at £1150 and £1115 (10m).