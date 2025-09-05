Top spot today going to K, K & D Horwell of Otterham with a superb run of Limousin x Cattle, their best a pair of big strong, long and deep bodied Limousins to £2360 at 24 months, next a neater slightly smaller pair of Limousins away at £2220 and a super red Limousin with a great profile to £2200, next a group of Limousins to £2180.