Store Cattle
Another strong trade with over 200 Stores, a touch easier in some dairy x mid-range age but the well fleshed Cattle were very strong.
Top spot today going to K, K & D Horwell of Otterham with a superb run of Limousin x Cattle, their best a pair of big strong, long and deep bodied Limousins to £2360 at 24 months, next a neater slightly smaller pair of Limousins away at £2220 and a super red Limousin with a great profile to £2200, next a group of Limousins to £2180.
P C Wood made his usual trip from Bideford and what a pen of Hereford x Steers, his first a deep bodied Hereford x to £2290 and a pen of four black and white which looked tremendous at £2200.
RT Heywood also from Bideford with a load of Simmental x Cattle his best a single cream and white steer wide and deep at 18 months to £2160, another red and white with a tremendous carcase to £2090 and a pen of three at 15-16 months to £2000.
Next was EJ & BA Masters of Mount, Bodmin with a superb pen of four British Blue x Steers with plenty of flesh to £2100.
Few and far between for the Heifers but K, K & D Horwell took top spot again with a deep bodied and well fleshed grey Limousin x Heifer away at £2230 and a name sired Aberdeen Angus Heifer with a lovely carcase to £1890.
EJ & BA Masters back with a single British Blue x Heifer to a top of £1910.
Breeding Cattle – Janet Carter had a 6 year old Pedigree Hereford Bull to £2420.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Again good numbers of stirks to report, buyers showing less interest this week and therefore trade has slipped today.
Top call was £910 for a well fed Limousin steer in from P Henwood, St Issey. Young Simmental steers made £830 for Janet Carter up from Camborne with some more at £675 (only 4 months).
Hereford steers reached £825 for Dan Harris, Redruth with younger types to £680 for P & S Harris, Bodmin. Young Sappy Blue steers saw a harder trade and made £810 for a bunch in from R Kempthorne and Partners, St Tudy.
Heifers reached £890 for a pair of Limousins in from P Henwood again.
Draft Ewes
A similar entry and a strong trade met, Suffolk x topped at £163 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy. Texel x Ewes to £151 from Roger Vosper of Churchtown.
Polled Dorset Ewes to £149 from JM Dawe of Pennant Farm, St Endellion. Mules to £145 from two vendors and Hill bred Ewes to £105.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry with a lot of leaner Lambs on offer which were harder to place, however the few good meat lambs met a very strong trade, top being 340p for a smart pen of continental x 42.4kgs, £144 from Messrs Wadge and Smith of South Parks, Tresmear.
Several other pens of fleshed lambs 305-310ppkilo. Top per head on the day was £170 for a heavy from Mark Williams of San Mark, St Kew.
Store Lambs
A larger entry of 534 met a slightly stronger trade with more prospective buyers in attendance, top on the day was £115 from two vendors Capehope LTD of Treroosal, St Teath and Messrs CC & SM Larsen of Tumrose Farm, Blisland. Numerous other pens of framed Lambs to £100+.
Breeding Ewes
A very fast trade and a lot more could have been sold, top on the day was £235 from two vendors, Richard Grigg of Lower Kyrse for two pens of Suffolk x 2T and one pen of Texel x 2T and also John Hicks of Kerketh, St Merryn who realised £235 for his Chartex 2T, John also made £225 for his Chartex 6 & FM.
Dave Curry of Marhamchurch realised £205 for two pens of Mule 2T.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.