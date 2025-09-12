Store Cattle
Just shy of 200 Cattle again this week with a top of £2260, the continuation of the rain is making some people a bit nervous of housing but all in it was a very strong trade right through.
Top spot going to PC Wood of Bideford with a super pair of 24 month Simmental x Steers with huge frame and plenty of stretch. Next was Mr C Steed of Cardinham with a powerful Charolais x Steer at 27 months to £2260 and a second 32 month Steer to £2080.
ID & SS Backway of St Eval had another great day, his best a deep bodied framey pen of four Simmental x Steers at 17 months away at £2140 and another single slightly smaller at £2000.
GM & KH Deacon of Saltash ran in with a superb run of Aberdeen Angus and Hereford x Steers and Heifers well fleshed and grown at 16-17 months to a top of £2140 for a pen of four Aberdeen Angus x out of continental Cows and £2000 for another pen of five.
DR & J May of Bodmin back in again with a deep bodied welsh black Steer to £1980.
Heifers were led by Mr Wood again with a pen of three wonderful long and deep Simmental x Heifers to a top of £2000.
DF & HJ Blanchard close behind with a real machine of a ¾ Limousin Heifer to £1850, also at £1850 was GM & KH Deacon was a meaty Aberdeen Angus Heifer.
In calf Heifers from the Blanchard Family topped out at £1960 for a trio of Heifers due January and February to the Limousin Bull.
Cows – Grazing Cows from J Hooper of Bude topped out at £1860 for an older Hereford x continental Cow and £1760 for a 176 month Hereford Cow.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
A brilliant days trading down in the Cornish Stirk Centre with a huge entry of over 200 stirks with 203 passing through the ring which came from all parts of Devon and Cornwall and sold to a ring full of well-travelled buyers.
Trade not flying, however everything looking reasonably well sold for the size and quality we had.
90 per cent of today's entry would have been made up of indoor, smaller dairy bred soft types which sold to a fair trade but anything with strength and size looks a super trade.
A good run of Angus today topped the section at £1020 given for a super single steer in from R & L Ashton of Shebbear at only 7 months of age.
Other Angus steers at £1000 for a group of 7, 10-month-old dairy bred sorts in from John Rogers of Helston, more to £950 (10m) for T Hannaford of Whitstone, £945 (8m) for R & L Ashton again and £910 & £840 (6/7m) for S Wallis of Helston.
All 64 Angus stirk steers averaged well at £718. Solid Blue steers soared up to £1020 for R & L Ashton again, others away at £990 (10m) for John Rogers, £900 (7m) for S Wallis, £800 for TD Michell, Truro, £790 (7m) for EG Sleep, Lewannick and £790 (9m) for James Warren, Penzance.
An eye catching Charolais steer achieved £1000 (8m) and a sweet suckler bred South Devon x steer to £935 (7m) both for R & L Ashton.
Further dairy bred Charolais steers sold well to £980 for EG Sleep again followed behind with a single dairy bred 10-month-old Limousin steer to £1000 for John Rogers who had others away at £950 and £860 with all Limousin steers averaging £818.
Younger Hereford steers achieved £780 (6m) for a trio in from O Penrose of Breage.
Heifers topped out at £860 (7m) for a smart bunch of dairy bred Charolais heifers in from EG Sleep, others to £740 for T Hannaford, followed by both Angus and Limousin heifers to £770 for John Rogers and Blue heifers to £760 for both JT Sleep and EG Sleep.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry met a lot stronger trade, Charollais x Ewes to £186 from I Bellamy of Higher Troswell, North Petherwin, Suffolk x Ewes to £166 from TH Lobb & Partners of Ruthernbridge.
Mules to £147 from Mark and Max Quinn of Rose Park, Otterham. Polled Dorset to £139 and Hill Bred Ewes to £96.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry met a similar trade with buyers keen to purchase the well-fed Lambs which sold to a top of 336p for a pen of 44.4kgs, £149 from Messrs WF & RH Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle, followed by CA Statton of Bodgall, Launceston who realised 323p for 44.6kgs, £144.
Top per head on the day was £154 for a pen of heavies from BG Sobey of Trevillian, Warbstow.
Store Lambs
Another good entry of 548 and a stronger trade for all breeds, top being £125 for Charollais x from Den Marks of Penhalt, Poundstock, who realised £121 for their second pen.
Texel x Lambs to £115 from James Nankivell of Tregregnan, St Breward. Suffolk x Lambs to £100 from 3 vendors.
Breeding Ewes
A strong trade selling to a top of £225 for two pens of Mule 2T from Steve and Clare Cornelius of Trevenn, St Clether, followed by £180 for two pens of Welsh Mule 2T from Phil Skelley of Bughill, Shaugh Prior.
