AN incredible calibre of livestock was in attendance at this year’s Royal Bath & West Show – and no stone was left unturned by judges in the ring.
Beef kick-started the interbreed championships on Thursday (May 30) with the Supreme Champion title going to Millie and Boomer Birch’s homebred Highsky Erin’s Enchantment – a stunning example of the native Beef Shorthorn.
Judges awarded the three-year-old (b. Feb 2021) top spot for Beef Shorthorn Cow or Heifer, Female Champion, Best Exhibitor Bred, and overall Breed Champion – before judge Jimmy Mcmillan tapped her out for the coveted Interbreed title, all with her bull calf Highsky Tomahawk at foot.
Into Friday (May 31) and it was a big day for the Interbreed Supreme Championships across the dairy, sheep and pig sections.
Scooping the Dairy Interbreed Supreme Championship was the Holstein Withamhall Pepper Hester 4 EX92. Bred and exhibited by Clare Cox, the fourth calver was haltered a mere three weeks before the show – and is every bit the working cow.
In the sheep ring, the two-shear Border Leicester Westforth Walk On, shown by Jock and Katherine Muirhead, took the Interbreed Supreme Championship after clinching the Native Champion title. “We’re overwhelmed and so proud,” said Mrs Muirhead. “It makes all the late nights and hard work worthwhile.”
Hailing from West Somerset, the flock is in the Muirhead’s five-year-old daughter’s name, Annie Muirhead, with 20 pedigree Border Leicesters alongside a 100-strong flock of North Country Mules.
Over the course of the event, the Southdown Sheep Society’s National Show was hosted, with a fantastic turnout. Under judge Nick Page, Jonathan and Chrissie Long’s unbeaten shearling ewe Chaileybrook 23/01772, was tapped out as the National Champion.
Sired by Chaileybrook The Stag and out of a Dartagnan daughter – prominent Southdown genetics – the champion added to the Long family’s collection of rosettes to take home, including Reserve Champion with Chaileybrook’s full brother Chaileybrook 24/02116.
In with the pigs and the line-up for Interbreed Supreme Champion featured the rare British Lop pig and the lesser known Duroc, a breed originating from the USA. To the delight of the Loveless family from Dorset, it was Hayley Loveless’ Duroc gilt - Hazeway Havnbjerg – which claimed top spot.
The September-born gilt adds to Miss Loveless’ Interbreed Supreme Champion streak, after taking the title the previous two years with Hazeway Clyde in 2023 and Hazeway Thunder in 2022. And once again, the Supreme Champion was on its first outing – a testament to the work behind the scenes to get her pigs show-ready.
“I’m really pleased; I selected her because she really stands out from the rest of my pigs,” said Miss Loveless. “She’s got a good ham and great teat placement and a great presence – I’ve always liked her.”