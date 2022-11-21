Farming community urges ‘Speak out to Help Out’

Martyn Alvey said: “This autumn I have received alarming news over the considerable increase in farm costs such as animal feed, fertilizers and electricity. Combined with a shortage of forage due to the summer drought and the rise in interest rates, all these factors could lead to an extremely tough winter ahead for our farmers. These increased costs are then compounded by a slowdown in trade and the fear of animal disease outbreaks. There could be a perfect storm on many farms this winter.”