A CORNISH farmer has been left scratching his head after waking up to a bizarre sight – seven bras mysteriously draped over gates near his farmland.
The unexpected appearance of the undergarments has sparked confusion and amusement in the quiet rural community, particularly for Michael Irwin, who first spotted a red bra two weeks’ ago, tied to a gate off a country road he travels down often.
The 65-year-old farmer, whose land is between Lerryn and Lostwithiel, then saw others appear in nearby rural locations in the days and weeks that followed.
“When I saw the first one, I thought it was strange, but maybe it just blew out of a window or something,” said Michael. “But when the second and third appeared, I thought, ‘something's happening here!’
“They’re all properly attached to the gates too, tied on, they haven’t just been thrown on there.
“I really expected something to pop up on a local Facebook group explaining it was a joke for someone’s birthday or something. But nobody has come forward and nobody seems to know anything about it!”
The bra count now stands at seven, but Michael hasn't seen any new additions for a week. However, is the mystery remains unsolved, he has no idea if and when more may pop up.
Michael added: “I’m getting all these weird jokes - people saying things like ‘storm in a D cup’ and taking the mickey.
“It’s funny to see when you drive by - they're all still there!
“I really thought by now someone would have held their hands up and said it was them.”