In commemoration of being crowned winners of the Truro South Devon Cattle Club’s Herd competition 2023, Nigel and Elizabeth Bunkham, invited a variety of people for a tour around their farm.
Lisa Rowe, former Liskeard YFC member, attended the walk.
She said: “It was a beautiful day for everyone to walk around looking at the different groups of South Devon cattle, who were all really well behaved. The afternoon ended with pasties, cakes and teas and a good chat in the sun.”
The judges of the Truro South Devon Cattle Club’s Herd competition were Roger Rundle, Richard Rowe and Nick Edwards. It was said that the judges were impressed with the uniformity of the cows and strength of calves.