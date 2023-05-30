EARLY summer sunshine blessed Liskeard’s Relay for Life as teams of fundraisers set out to walk for 24 straight hours in support of Cancer Research UK.
The total so far for the 2023 event stands at £27,900 and counting, and in the 16 years since it first took place at Lux Park, the Relay has raised more than £720,000.
Opening this year’s proceedings was Sophie Barber, who is Cornwall relationship manager for the charity. Like so many, Sophie’s connection to Cancer Research began with a personal story: a friend’s mother had died at a young age, and then later her own mother was diagnosed with cancer.
“Cancer Research UK works to keep more people in purple Survivors T-shirts, and to keep more people with their loved ones,” she said.
“There have been huge advances in treatments thanks to quality research - and things considered impossible just a few years ago are now being routinely used to save lives.
The HPV vaccine, for example, together with screening, is on track soon to make cervical cancer a thing of the past,” Sophie said.
Trevor and Kathryn and their daughter Charlotte, who is on the Relay committee, are among those with personal experiences that drive them to make big efforts to raise money – in Kathryn’s case heading out round the track for the first lap on a hot day inside a giant yellow Minions costume!
“I’ve been there, done that and got the T-shirt,” said Trevor. “Charlotte started doing Relay nine years ago for her grandad.
“I myself was diagnosed in 2021. If I’d had to pay for the treatment I had, it would have cost an absolute fortune. I feel I’ve got to give something back.”
Fifteen teams were there this year, with some of the local groups of friends and family joined by relatives from further afield for the weekend.
Also walking round the track and camping out on the field were the Liskeard Lions Club, and the 2nd Liskeard Brownies, who’d been making tie-dye bags and scrunchies to sell on their stall.
Fancy dress laps were on different themes to bring awareness of different types of cancer – such as the bright yellow costumes for blood, bone and childhood cancers.
With live music continuing through the day and evening, craft stalls and village fete games had been set up by the teams to bring entertainment for those attending and more pennies towards the total raised.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, chairman Carrie said: “We have had a fantastic weekend, and we would like to thank everyone that has helped in any way to make Liskeard Relay for Life such a success. The entertainment was brilliant and enjoyed by all. The Candle of Hope ceremony was very special and the candle bags looked amazing all lit up around the track.
“We are still fundraising until September, so there is plenty of time for people to donate.”