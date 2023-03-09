Pupils, teachers and parents from all over the county took part in the famous Landrake fun run last week, with some even completing the challenge in fancy dress!
On Friday, March 10, Sir Robert Geffery’s Junior School in Landrake held its annual cross country run, which is now in its 38th year.
The run is a three mile course which makes its way across a variety of fields, through woods and across a tidal salt marsh by the River Lynher and a number of steep hills. Luckily the sun shone for the 594 children that took part from 30 different junior schools in the area.
The overall winner was Sam Richardson from St Germans School.
The first three boys were: Sam Richards (St Germans), Lucas Sweeney (Bishop Cornish) and Emerson Libby (Meheniot)
The first three girls were: Jass Jackman (Polperro), Phoebe Crabb (Looe) and Gracie Wiltshire (Quethiock)
Team prizes were awarded to: Boys - St Germans (Sam Richardson, Auston Sarjeant, Finn Richardson)
Girls: Polperro (Jazz Jackman, Eloise Ayres, Chloe Nicholas)
The race was organised by Helen Ralph who runs the cross country club at Sir Robert Gefferys school in Landrake.