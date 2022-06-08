Family’s tribute to woman from Liskeard who died after a collision at Lostwithiel

Tributes have been paid by the family of Denise Yeo, who has tragically died following a collision at Lostwithiel. ( Picture supplied by Devon and Cornwall Police )

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 50-year-old woman from the Liskeard area who died following a road traffic collision on the A390 at Lostwithiel.

Devon and Cornwall Police say that the family of Denise Yeo have remembered her as a “beautiful wife, loving, proud and devoted mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to so many”.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a green Ford Fiesta and a white Citroen DS at West Taphouse, at the junction for Braddock Church, at around 3pm on Friday, May 20.

Mrs Yeo, who was from the Liskeard area and was driving the Citroen, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, where she later died.

Her family have paid the following tribute: “Denise, my beautiful wife, loving, proud and devoted mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend to so many, so cruelly taken from us.

“She was loved by so many and has left family and friends devastated and heartbroken at her loss. Always in our hearts.