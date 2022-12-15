"Thankfully, a member of the group was trained in First Aid and gave Oscar life-saving CPR, whilst other members of the groups ran to get a defibrillator. Oscar was then rushed to hospital and has since remained at Bristol Children's Hospital, where his mother Emmie Moran, 38, is by his side. He was put in an induced coma for four days, and whilst has now woken up, he is awaiting open heart surgery.