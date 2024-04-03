COULD you or someone you know be a fairy queen and dazzle a popular North Cornwall carnival?
Organisers behind the Bodmin carnival are seeking a fairy queen to represent their town at this year’s carnival.
A royalty choosing event will be held at Bodmin Jail on April 27 at 1pm, with all prospective fairy queens asked to ‘dress to impress’.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Carnival Committee said: “We are seeking a fairy queen to represent our town at this year’s carnival. Entrants should be between four and ten years old and live in or around Bodmin. They must be available to represent Bodmin Carnival on Saturday, August 17.”