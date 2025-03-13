A benefactor has stepped forward to purchase the exhibits from a former Cornish theme park’s ‘Victorian Village’ attraction that was set to head for auction.
An extensive collection of historical items and memorabilia from the beloved Flambards Theme Park in Helston, which permanently closed its doors in November 2024, is set to go under the hammer later this month.
However, the various historical exhibits that once populated the Victorian Village will not be heading to auction after a benefactor bought the entire section, which will be carefully preserved and relocated to its new home in Bishop Auckland in County Durham.
David Lay, from Lay’s Auctioneers, said: “We are pleased to announce that a benefactor has stepped forward to buy the entire ‘Victorian Village’ section of the auction. This dramatic turn of events, almost at the 11th hour, will enable Audrey Hale’s unique creation to stay together.
“The beloved Victorian Village will be carefully preserved and relocated to a new home in Bishop Auckland near Durham, where it will become part of Kynren – The Storied Lands, the UK’s first live-action historical theme park, ensuring that this extraordinary collection remains together and is brought to life in a spectacular new show at the attraction opening in 2026.
“Lay’s Auctioneers together with Livingstone Leisure, the owners of Flambards, welcome the acquisition, celebrating Kynren’s commitment to ensuring the collection remains intact and thrives as part of an immersive, world-class attraction. However, we acknowledge that many buyers were looking forward to acquiring sections of the village and apologise for any disappointment this may cause.
“While we are thrilled that the Victorian Village has found such a fitting new home, we understand that some collectors and enthusiasts had hoped to purchase individual elements of the collection. We regret any disappointment this may cause, but we remain excited for the future of this extraordinary display.”
The remainder of the Flambards auction, which includes some 840 lots, takes place on Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27. This includes ‘Britain in the Blitz’, the War Galleries, Concorde, The Shackleton cockpit and many other displays.
The auction will be held globally online and in Lay’s Penzance Salerooms (Lay’s Auctioneers, The Penzance Auction House, Alverton, Penzance, Cornwall TR18 4RE) with a 10am start on both days.
The remaining contents of Flambards will remain in situ for public viewings at the theme park from Saturday, March 22 to 24, 10am to 4pm. Collections will be by timed appointment from Flambards Theme Park.