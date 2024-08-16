“Essex, confident of victory and fortified with supplies landed at ‘the Parre’ in St Blazey, turned to face Royalist leader Hopton and his Cornish men coming up from the west. Skirmishes took place along the eastern bank of the River Fowey where the Royalists with Charles I were out in force. The Roundheads found themselves boxed into the Fowey peninsula with the river on one side and Tywardreath Bay on the other.