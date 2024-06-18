THE Victorian Drawing room at Cotehele opened on June 15 for a special exhibition ‘Tidal Tamar’ by artist Mark Fielding.
Mark lives only a few miles from Cotehele and has been visiting the house and gardens for 30 years.
This exhibition, which is running until June 30, is centred on the stretch of the River Tamar close to Cotehele. The tide still has a significant effect on the river here. Wetlands have been introduced, creating wonderful new habitats for wildlife along the banks of this tidal river.
Mark's paintings record his response and observation of the river at different times of day, with the ever-changing colours and moods of this fascinating area between Halton Quay and Calstock. In addition, Mark is also exhibiting his pond reflection paintings, inspired by the Upper Pond at Cotehele.
Richard Burrow, visitor operations and experience manager at Cotehele, said: “The Tamar Valley has always inspired a vast range of artists, from Turner’s visits in the early nineteenth century, to those who work in a variety of ways and mediums today. Through exhibitions like this one, Cotehele continues to inspire and provides an opportunity for local artists to have their work seen by over 175,000 supporters each year.”
Allison Cowen, Bull Pen Gallery manager for Cotehele, said: “Working with artists like Mark Fielding to create this exhibition gives us an opportunity to celebrate some of the amazing work being produced in the region, keeping this important legacy alive.”
The exhibition is free to visit, but normal entry admission applies. Details can be found here: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cotehele