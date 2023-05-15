This one is unique. It has been designed and made by Miranda’s close friend, the internationally renowned glass artist, Gill Mannings Cox, who is herself depicted in the exhibition as one of the two black bishops. For Miranda, however, it is more than just a prize, and will be presented in memory of her grandfather, Richard, who taught her how to play the game when she was a young girl. Now more than fifty years later, her grandfather is back in the room as the white rook along with thirty-one extraordinary paintings which collectively convey that life is more than just a game.