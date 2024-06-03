Plymouth area-based troops of the US 4th Division were the first seaborne invasion troops to land at Utah Beach. Troops of the US 29th Division assaulted Utah as well, but met the toughest opposition at 'Bloody Omaha' beach, losing 2,400 men, and sustaining 90 to 95 per cent casualties in the first attacking wave. The British public, including of course Saltash residents, were told of the invasion by radio at 09.30 on June 6. Family and friends have told me that 'just before D-Day the River Tamar was packed with ships. The next day it was eerily empty'.