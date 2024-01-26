At Marazanvose, the team found old sections of road with ditches either side to carry water away from the carriageway. Here it could be seen that the old section of road lined up with part of the present A30, which had presumably been diverted to the north of Marazanvose at some point. Historians know this happened a long time ago as the parish boundary (usually laid out in the early medieval period, pre-1066) follows the diverted A30 and field boundaries either side of it are not cut by the diverted road — therefore the original road is likely to be Roman, or even earlier.